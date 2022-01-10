Norton Crypto Miner #1578

Norton Crypto Miner has been put in Norton 360 what the heck were they thinking. I am reconsidering my use of their product line for this absolute insanity. I also cover what happened at CES.
Show Notes:
- Smart glasses are getting ready for an iPad moment
- At what age should you buy your child a smartphone?
- The 7 Best Motorola phones
- These new features are coming to Android in 2022
- We’ll be dealing with Log4j for a long time
- AskNicely
- Bitcoin slips under the $40,000 mark
- Tesla adds chill and assertive self-driving modes
- Musk shows off “Mechazilla”
- Razer reneges on its claim
- Europol ordered to delete petabytes of data
- Twitter asks court to reconsider order
- SEC changes AWS competitor
- ISP’s must accept government subsidies on all plans
- Spotify is still working on HiFi streaming
- A roundup of computer monitors launched at CES 2022
- Apple reveals big numbers
- The hidden dangers of smartphone car vent mounts
- Apple appears to discontinue Beats Pill Plus speaker
- Samsung Display’s new QD-OLED panel
- NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover
- Arive
- Parrot
- Doctolib
- Ready to dump Gmail?
- Apple Watch Series 8
- Panasonic says, hackers, accessed personal data of job candidates
- Other ISS partners start planning for extension to 2030
- Norton 360 now comes with a crypto miner
- Galaxy Unpacked 2022 on February 8th
