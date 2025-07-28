FBI Warns of Rising Cybercrime and Real-World Violence from Youth Network “The Com” #1836

The FBI has issued an urgent warning about “The Com,” a rapidly expanding network of youth aged 11–25 who are engaged in both cyber and real-world crimes. Split into Hacker Com, IRL Com, and Extortion Com, the group commits acts from ransomware attacks to child sextortion and swatting-for-hire. These crimes are often fueled by motives such as profit, revenge, ideology, and notoriety. Authorities emphasize the group’s growing threat and urge vigilance, particularly for youth who are targeted via social media and gaming platforms.

Full Summary:

In this episode of Geek News Central, host Todd Cochrane opens with a significant alert from the FBI regarding a youth cybercrime group known as “The Com.” This group, consisting of individuals aged eleven to twenty-five, is engaged in a variety of cyber and real-world crimes, including ransomware attacks, sextortion, and swatting. The FBI has identified three subgroups within The Com: Hacker Com, IRL Com (In Real Life Com), and Extortion Com.

Cochrane examines the motivations behind these crimes, which include profit, revenge, ideology, and a desire for notoriety. He emphasizes the alarming growth of this network, particularly among minors, and the need for vigilance among parents and guardians. Cochrane stresses the importance of open conversations between adults and youth to prepare them for potential dangers, especially in light of activities like sextortion targeting underage individuals.

He elaborates on the activities of each subgroup within The Com. Hacker Com is involved in cyber-related crimes, such as identity theft and ransomware. At the same time, IRL Com has gone beyond digital means to include swatting and kidnapping for profit. Extortion Com is particularly concerning as it systematically targets vulnerable populations, including underage girls and those with mental health issues, often grooming them through seemingly trusting relationships before manipulating them into harmful behaviors.

Cochrane encourages parents to ensure that their children feel safe discussing any online interactions, regardless of the circumstances. He notes that the digital landscape poses significant risks and that young people are increasingly part of these cybercriminal activities, which should be a cause for concern.

After presenting this urgent topic, Todd gives a shout-out to GoDaddy, the episode’s sponsor, offering exclusive deals and encouraging listeners to support the show by visiting the provided links. He also shares updates on his upcoming travels and events, including his plans to attend Podcast Movement in Dallas and speak at a podcasting conference in Madrid.

The episode concludes with various tech news highlights, including discussions about Samsung’s deal with Tesla for chip manufacturing, Microsoft’s upcoming earnings, and potential issues with NASA’s anticipated employee changes. Cochrane emphasizes the importance of security and issues warnings about ongoing cyber threats, including hackers targeting critical infrastructure through social engineering techniques.

Finally, he encourages listener engagement via email, social media, and the show’s website, emphasizing the community aspect of the podcast. He concludes by reminding listeners to remain vigilant against cybercriminals and teasing the next episode, underscoring his commitment to delivering relevant and engaging content on the ever-evolving tech landscape.