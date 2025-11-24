From NASA’s X-59 to Humanoid Workers: The Future Is Getting Weird # 1852

In this episode, we dive into NASA’s first test flight of the ultra-quiet X-59 supersonic jet, explore the futuristic Phantom transparent 4K monitor, and break down World Labs’ breakthrough 3D world-modeling AI. We also cover TypeScript’s unexpected rise in the AI era, the world’s first mass delivery of humanoid factory workers, and how you can now run powerful open-source AI models locally. It’s a packed show full of aviation, robotics, and cutting-edge tech that’s reshaping the future.

Full Summary

In episode 1852 of the Geek News Central podcast, host Ray Cochrane welcomes listeners back after a brief hiatus, explaining the delay due to personal and professional commitments. He kicks off the show by discussing an exciting breakthrough from NASA: the successful test flight of the X-59, an experimental aircraft designed to quiet the sonic boom, potentially paving the way for commercial supersonic flight over land.

Ray notes that the X-59, which resembles a swordfish, recently completed its first test flight in California, focusing on functionality rather than speed. It is intended to gather data on the aircraft’s noise impact on communities, indicating a significant step towards improving commercial travel times.

Following the sponsor message, Ray transitions into another topic, discussing a new prototype transparent 4K monitor named the Phantom developed by Virtual Instruments. The monitor is designed to allow users to see their environment through the screen while achieving remarkable brightness levels.

Next, he introduces an innovative AI model called Marble developed by Fei Fei Li’s startup, World Labs. Ray explains that this platform enables users to generate 3D worlds from simple prompts, marking a shift towards spatial intelligence in AI, which is essential for gaming, robotics, and visual effects.

Ray then moves on to discuss TypeScript’s rise in the programming world, which has overtaken JavaScript and Python as the most used language on GitHub due to its compatibility with AI-assisted coding.

He continues with news about UbiTech’s Walker S2 humanoid robots, which have begun mass delivery to factories, signifying a major milestone in manufacturing automation and the potential implications for the labor market.

Ray finishes with information on the growing trend of running local open-source AI models on personal computers. He emphasizes the privacy advantages of using models like Llama and Mistral locally without relying on cloud providers.

In closing, Ray reflects on the episode’s diverse topics and invites listener feedback regarding the content. He expresses gratitude for their support and encourages them to send comments or suggestions for future episodes. Ray ends by wishing everyone a good night and promising to return with more episodes soon.

