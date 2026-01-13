So… Is DJI Actually Banned? #1856

Geek News Central breaks down the new DJI drone ban, explaining what’s actually restricted, what remains legal, and how the changes affect creators and consumers, plus updates on health AI, robotics, and emerging tech shaping 2026

Full Summary

In this episode of Geek News Central, guest host Chris Cochrane kicks off the new year with a wide-ranging look at where technology is headed in 2026. The show opens with clarity around the newly enacted DJI drone ban, explaining why existing drones remain legal while future imports face uncertainty for creators and professionals.

Chris then dives into major health and AI developments, including the FDA’s approval of the first pill to treat sleep apnea, and OpenAI’s launch of ChatGPT Health—a new privacy-focused hub that aims to help users understand their medical data without replacing doctors. From there, the episode explores China’s rapid push into robotics and automation, highlighting humanoid robot sports, affordable home-ready robots, and a powerful new microwave weapon designed to neutralize drone swarms.

The episode wraps with updates on SpaceX’s next Starship flight, a look at consumer exoskeletons that promise to make hiking and mobility easier, and a cautionary tale about spyware apps—after a stalkerware founder pleads guilty in federal court. Chris closes by posing thoughtful questions about privacy, automation, and how much tech we’re really ready to trust

