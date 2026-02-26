Ring Search Party Sparks Privacy Backlash #1858

Chris breaks down the backlash to Ring’s Super Bowl “Search Party” ad, which aimed to help find lost pets but reignited privacy concerns over AI-powered neighborhood surveillance. He also explores the surge of AI-themed Super Bowl ads, Apple’s delayed Siri overhaul, rising DDR5 RAM prices driven by AI demand, SpaceX’s Crew-12 launch, and the record-breaking sale of a rare Pokémon card.

Full Summary

– Main story — Ring Search Party: Chris summarizes Ring’s first Super Bowl ad (viewed by “over 120 million”) which promoted “Search Party,” a feature that lets users upload a photo of a missing pet and alerts neighborhood Ring cameras if they spot it. He explains the ad was intended as wholesome but provoked fast backlash: viewers and privacy advocates (including the ACLU and lawmakers) warned the tech could be repurposed to track people. Chris recounts Ring’s prior controversies (police partnerships, an FTC settlement in 2023 over employee access to videos) and says the ad brought those issues back into focus. He reports that four days after the ad, Amazon canceled a planned integration with Flock Safety (Amazon called it a resources-and-timing decision). He notes Search Party is opt-in for pets but emphasizes the potential scale of surveillance when aggregated across millions of Ring devices and that the underlying AI capability isn’t going away.

– Super Bowl AI ads and Anthropic vs. OpenAI: Chris says AI-related ads made up about 23% of Super Bowl commercials. He describes Anthropic’s debut ads (titles like “betrayal, deception, treachery, and violation”) positioning Claude as ad-free for paying users and taking a shot at OpenAI’s ad plans; Sam Altman criticized those ads as dishonest. He mentions Svedka ran a primarily AI-generated Super Bowl ad and that Anthropic saw a ~6.5% traffic jump and an ~11% rise in daily active users after the game. Chris frames the ads as a sign the AI assistant wars have moved to mainstream consumer marketing and raises the question of whether AI assistants will be ad-supported or paid/ad-free.

– Apple March 4 event and Siri delay: Chris reports Apple confirmed a March 4 product launch (iPhone 17e, MacBook Pros with M5 Pro and M5 Max, an 8th-gen iPad Air and a 12th-gen iPad). He says the AI-powered Siri overhaul planned for iOS 26.4 hit testing snags and some features were pushed to iOS 26.5 in May and iOS 27 in September. He notes Apple claims Siri improvements are still coming in 2026 but have been repeatedly delayed, and frames Apple as focusing on hardware and on-device processing.

– DDR5 RAM price surge: Chris covers a global memory shortage driven by AI data-center demand. He explains manufacturers shifted production to high-bandwidth AI memory with much higher margins, reducing consumer DDR supply and forcing adoption of DDR5. He gives figures: DDR5 64 GB kits rose from around $200 in mid-2025 to over $1,000 (a ~300% increase across six months, with another ~50% spike in the last month). He says inventories have fallen to about eight weeks and analysts don’t expect meaningful relief until late 2027 or 2028. He warns PC builders and buyers to brace for higher upgrade and system prices.

– SpaceX Crew-12 launch: Chris recounts NASA Crew-12 as a replacement following an earlier medical evacuation that left ISS short-staffed. He reports SpaceX launched four astronauts on Feb. 13 aboard a Falcon 9 with the Dragon capsule Freedom (liftoff at 5:15 AM EST) and docked on Valentine’s Day. Crew named: NASA commander Jessica Mayer, NASA pilot Jack Hathaway, ESA mission specialist Sophie Adadott, and Russian cosmonaut Andrei (Andrei Fedoo/Fedu — host stumbles on the name). The mission is planned for eight months; the Falcon 9 first stage landed back at pad 40. Chris frames the launch as good news and notes ongoing reliance on SpaceX.

– Pokémon card/collectibles auction: Chris discusses a record trading-card sale. He refers to Logan Paul and the Pikachu Illustrator card (one of 39 ever made). He mentions earlier reports of card sales (at first saying a card sold for “like six and a half million dollars,” then later saying Logan Paul sold one for “sixteen point five million dollars”) and then details a live auction via Golden in which the card sold for “sixty million four hundred ninety two thousand dollars,” called a new Guinness World Record for the most expensive trading card sold at auction. Chris notes Logan Paul bought his PSA 10 card in 2021 for $5.2M, the auction had about 97 bids, and the buyer was venture capitalist Adrien Scaramucci (who had the card placed on a $75,000 diamond necklace). Chris comments on collectors vs. investors, how wealthy buyers and influencers can drive pricing, and cautions that most fans shouldn’t expect to find such returns.

