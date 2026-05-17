A Reversible Glue that could Replace Solder #1865

In this episode, Ray Cochrane breaks down a reversible conductive glue from Newcastle University that could replace solder and finally make electronics recycling work. Additional stories cover China widening its clean energy lead, DeepMind’s AlphaEvolve scoring wins from genomics to Google’s database, Anthropic’s $200 million partnership with the Gates Foundation, Intel teaming up with McLaren Racing, and end-to-end encrypted RCS rolling out in beta.

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Full Summary

Cochrane opens the show with a deep dive into Newcastle University’s reversible conductive glue, a water-based adhesive that could finally make electronics recycling economically viable. He frames the e-waste problem first: 62 billion kilos a year, with less than a quarter ever recycled. Then he walks through the silver nanoparticle chemistry, the lead-free angle on traditional solder, and the geopolitical stakes of critical mineral recovery. From there the episode pivots through energy, AI, hardware, open source, data research, space, science, and consumer privacy.

A Reversible Conductive Glue That Could Replace Solder

A team at Newcastle University has developed a water-based glue that conducts electricity well enough to replace solder. Unlike solder, however, the glue releases cleanly with a quick rinse of acetone or an alkaline bath. The breakthrough relies on silver nanoparticles suspended in a water-based binder. Consequently, components can be recovered intact, opening a viable path to electronics recycling at scale. Co-investigator Volker Pickert framed the second prize directly: solder has the best conductivity, but the best formulations contain lead.

China Widens Its Clean Energy Lead

A new Atlas Public Policy report shows Chinese firms accounted for 55 percent of $1.1 trillion in global clean energy manufacturing investment between 2019 and 2025. Battery manufacturing alone pulled in nearly half of that money. Meanwhile, U.S. companies have actively retreated from those same industries. With the Strait of Hormuz currently closed, supply chain ownership in solar, wind, and batteries matters more than ever. A separate Ember analysis showed Chinese solar panel exports doubled in March alone.

DeepMind’s AlphaEvolve Scores Real Wins

DeepMind published an update on AlphaEvolve, its Gemini-powered AI coding agent. The system cut genomic variant detection errors by 30 percent. Additionally, it lifted AC Optimal Power Flow feasibility from 14 to over 88 percent on the electrical grid. AlphaEvolve also found a better cache replacement policy in two days that would have taken human engineers months. Furthermore, it reduced write amplification in Google’s Spanner database by 20 percent. The pattern shows applied AI sticking, not as a chatbot but as a quiet optimizer.

Anthropic and Gates Foundation Commit $200 Million

Anthropic announced a four-year, $200 million partnership with the Gates Foundation across three pillars. The biggest pillar targets global health and life sciences in low and middle-income countries. Notably, the research scope includes polio, HPV, and preeclampsia. A second pillar covers AI in education across the U.S., sub-Saharan Africa, and India, in partnership with the Global AI for Learning Alliance. Finally, an economic mobility pillar focuses on agricultural productivity and crop benchmarks.

Google’s AI Educator Series Launches Free

Google rolled out the first 20-plus sessions of its AI Educator Series this week. The free AI literacy training targets the roughly 6 million K-12 and higher education teachers across the U.S. Modules are designed as short, snackable trainings teachers can finish in a prep period or a lunch break. Additionally, stackable workshops let educators build credentials over time. Importantly, the program requires no institutional subscription.

Amazon Bedrock Prompt Optimization Goes GA

Amazon Bedrock dropped its Advanced Prompt Optimization tool, now generally available across most major regions. The feature rewrites prompts to perform better on specific models and automates prompt migration when switching between models. Furthermore, a built-in evaluation feedback loop lets users benchmark against up to five models side by side. The default judge model is Claude Sonnet 4.6. Consequently, teams can stop hand-tuning string templates and focus on product work.

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Arm AGI CPU and Red Hat Go Production-Ready on Agentic AI

Arm and Red Hat expanded their collaboration around Arm’s AGI CPU, which is Arm’s branding for its agentic AI chip family. The deal brings Red Hat Enterprise Linux and OpenShift to the chip as a production-ready stack. Hardware specifications include 136 Neoverse V3 cores, 96 PCIe Gen6 lanes, and 12 channels of DDR5-8800 memory in a 300-watt thermal envelope. Availability lands in Q4 through Supermicro, Lenovo, and ASRock Rack.

Intel Becomes McLaren Racing’s Official Compute Partner

Intel announced a multi-year deal as the official compute partner for McLaren Racing. The agreement covers the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 team, Arrow McLaren IndyCar, and McLaren F1 Sim Racing. Trackside edge compute will power real-time race decisions, while Xeon and Core Ultra silicon drive Computational Fluid Dynamics and digital twin work. Consequently, design iterations that once took weeks now collapse to days. The deal puts Intel silicon in front of every CTO watching a Grand Prix.

Rust Lands 13 Google Summer of Code Projects

The Rust Project landed 13 accepted projects in Google Summer of Code 2026. Out of 96 proposals, a 50 percent jump from last year, the project selected 13. Notably, three returning contributors from prior years are back. Mentors flagged a noticeable share of AI-generated submissions as a growing challenge. Furthermore, the real bottleneck remains mentor capacity rather than funding.

GitHub Innovation Graph Maps Digital Complexity

Researchers used GitHub Innovation Graph data to predict GDP, inequality, and emissions through the Economic Complexity Index, or ECI. Countries are compared to kitchens; the more variety and sophistication in software output, the higher the score. Germany ranks first, followed by Australia and Canada. The U.S. lands at sixth. However, the dataset only captures public GitHub activity, leaving most proprietary software invisible.

NASA and Eta Space Prepare Cryogenic Fuel Demo

NASA is teaming with Eta Space on an in-orbit demonstration called LOXSAT, short for Liquid Oxygen Flight Demonstration. The nine-month mission tests cryogenic fluid management techniques required for in-space propellant depots. Launch is no earlier than July 17 aboard a Rocket Lab Electron from the Mahia Peninsula in New Zealand. Successful refueling in orbit could reshape what is possible for deep-space missions to the Moon and Mars.

Stealth Magma Surge Under São Jorge Surprises Researchers

Researchers in the UK and Spain published in Nature Communications on a 2022 magma surge under São Jorge Island in the Azores. The surge climbed from more than 20 kilometers underground to 1.6 kilometers below the surface. Surprisingly, most of the thousands of earthquakes happened after the magma stalled, not during the climb. Consequently, scientists are calling it a stealth surge and a failed eruption. A primed magma chamber now sits closer to the surface than before.

End-to-End Encrypted RCS Begins Rolling Out

Apple and Google led a cross-industry effort to roll out end-to-end encryption for RCS messaging. As of May 11, the feature is rolling out in beta on both platforms. Importantly, encryption is on by default and auto-applies to new and existing conversations. A lock icon in the chat indicates active end-to-end encryption. This quietly raises baseline privacy for billions of cross-platform messages.

Cochrane signs off with the usual ecosystem mentions: GNC Insider at geeknewscentral.com/insider, the show newsletter, and modern podcast app recommendations at podcastapps.com.﻿