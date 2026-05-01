In this episode, Ray Cochrane leads with GitHub’s worst reliability month on record and the AI infrastructure pressure behind it. He also covers Warp going open source, Apple’s Mac supply crunch, OpenAI’s goblin tic, the first 1X humanoid factory in the US, Tesla’s Semi finally hitting mass production, Chinese EVs with movie-projecting headlights, the final GPS III satellite, and a quantum researcher who won 1 Bitcoin.

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Full Summary

Cochrane opens the show with one of the biggest infrastructure stories of the year. GitHub is buckling under unprecedented agentic load, and the world’s largest code host just had its worst reliability month on record. Furthermore, the broader episode threads a clear pattern: AI demand is reshaping infrastructure, hardware supply, and developer tooling in ways the industry did not see coming.

GitHub’s Worst Reliability Month on Record

GitHub CTO Vlad Fedorov posted an apology on the company blog this week. He acknowledged the platform’s recent failures and committed to a new priority order: availability first, then capacity, then features. Meanwhile, an April 23 merge queue regression silently produced wrong squash commits across 658 repositories and over 2,000 pull requests. Additionally, an Elasticsearch cluster crashed on April 27 after a botnet attack, and GitHub Actions went down on April 28.

Outside reconstructions put April uptime under 85 percent. However, GitHub’s own status page stays in the 99 percent range because it does not count degraded performance as downtime. Cochrane notes that GitHub originally planned a 10x capacity increase and has now revised that to 30x in eight months. Mitchell Hashimoto, GitHub user 1299 since 2008, also announced he is pulling his Ghostty terminal off the platform entirely.

Warp Terminal Goes Open Source Under AGPL

Warp open-sourced its AI-first terminal client this week under the AGPL license. Their contribution model leans heavily on agents handling code, planning, and testing while humans focus on direction and verification. However, Cochrane pushes back on that framing. He argues the recent GitHub problems show that human approval alone is not enough oversight for agent-driven workflows. Additionally, he notes that the more hands-off developers get, the less they can mentally model their own systems.

Apple Caught Flat-Footed by Local AI Demand

Tim Cook told Wall Street on the Q2 FY2026 earnings call that Mac mini and Mac Studio supply will be constrained for several months. Both machines turned out to be popular local AI workstations, which Apple did not predict. Consequently, Apple discontinued the 512GB Mac Studio upgrade in early March and raised the 256GB upgrade by $400. Some upgraded configurations now show 4 to 5 month delivery estimates.

Cochrane connects the demand spike to the OpenClaw wave and his own recent OpenClaw scare, where his install started making suspicious outbound requests. Furthermore, he is in no rush to lean into local agentic tooling given the constant prompt injection and security issues in the space.

OpenAI Explains the Goblin Obsession

After GPT-5.1 launched, ChatGPT users noticed the model could not stop saying “goblin.” OpenAI traced the bias to the optional Nerdy personality, which was 2.5 percent of all responses but produced 66.7 percent of all goblin mentions. The reward signal during personality training quietly favored creature metaphors. Then the bias leaked into the rest of the model through later supervised fine-tuning.

OpenAI retired Nerdy in March, filtered creature words from training data, and added an explicit Codex system prompt rule: never talk about goblins, gremlins, raccoons, trolls, ogres, or pigeons. Cochrane frames this as the beauty and disaster of pattern matching. Additionally, he notes that LLM behavior is not editable like static code; it can only be patched, and the patches stack up over time.

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1X Opens America’s First Vertically Integrated Humanoid Factory

Bloomberg reports that 1X Technologies opened a 58,000 square foot humanoid robot factory in Hayward, California. The Norway-founded, OpenAI-backed company is calling it America’s first vertically integrated humanoid factory. Their goal: 10,000 NEO home humanoids in year one, with a 100,000 unit target by end of 2027. Furthermore, the first 10,000 unit allocation reportedly sold out in five days when pre-orders opened in October. NEO sells for $20,000 outright or $499 per month.

Cochrane is skeptical that humanoids solve a real problem for the average household. However, he sees genuine potential for elderly and disabled users. Additionally, he flags privacy and data collection concerns about robots that have to perceive everything in your home.

Tesla Semi Rolls Off the High-Volume Line

Tesla rolled the first Semi off its 1.7 million square foot factory adjacent to Gigafactory Nevada on April 29. The Long Range version delivers 500 miles at $290,000, while the Standard Range hits 325 miles at $260,000. Additionally, the Long Range supports the 1.2 megawatt Megacharger that restores 60 percent of range in about 30 minutes. The factory targets 50,000 trucks per year, though analysts project 5,000 to 15,000 deliveries in 2026.

Cochrane opens with a recent personal experience. He saw a semi truck on the freeway with the entire cabin removed from the engine, an unusual failure mode he had never seen before. Furthermore, he questions the actual environmental benefit of electric trucking given grid sourcing and battery mineral concerns. The reveal was 2017, and high-volume production is now nine years after that announcement.

Chinese EVs With Headlights That Project Movies

Huawei’s XPixel headlight system can now project full-color movies up to 100 inches in front of the car. The technology debuted in full color on the Aito M9 and is rolling out across Stelato S9, Qijing GT7, and Luxeed V9 MPV. Additionally, the same hardware powers real safety features: adaptive driving beam, lane-change path projection, and pedestrian crossing direction signaling.

Meanwhile, US regulations only approved adaptive driving beam in February 2022. Pixel-addressable projection systems are not covered by current FMVSS rules at all. Consequently, even if these cars sold in the US, the headlights would have to be downgraded to be street legal.

The Final GPS III Satellite Reaches Orbit

SpaceX launched GPS III SV-10, the tenth and final GPS III satellite, on a Falcon 9 from Cape Canaveral on April 21. GPS III delivers signals 3 times more accurate and 8 times more resistant to jamming than the previous constellation. It also adds the L1C signal, which interoperates with Galileo, BeiDou, IRNSS, and QZSS, plus M-code military encryption.

Up next, GPS IIIF launches start in 2027 with up to 22 satellites deploying through about 2037. IIIF adds laser inter-satellite links and optical reflectors for centimeter-level satellite tracking. Cochrane loves this kind of quiet infrastructure win that powers global economics without anyone noticing it.

Researcher Wins 1 Bitcoin for a Quantum Attack on Crypto

Independent Italian researcher Giancarlo Lelli won Project Eleven’s 1 Bitcoin Q-Day Prize on April 24. He derived a 15-bit elliptic curve private key from its public key using a variant of Shor’s algorithm on rented cloud quantum hardware. Furthermore, the previous record was 6 bits, set in September 2025 on an IBM 133-qubit machine, so this extends the record by a factor of 512.

However, Bitcoin uses 256-bit elliptic curve cryptography, so real wallets are not at risk yet. Additionally, other researchers have pushed back on the result. Their criticism: a 15-bit search space is only 32,767 possibilities, which a laptop can brute-force in milliseconds. Project Eleven defends the milestone as a stepping stone for demonstrating Shor’s algorithm running end-to-end on real quantum hardware.

Gemini Now Generates Real Files

Google rolled out file generation for the Gemini app. Users can now generate PDFs, Word docs, Excel spreadsheets, Google Workspace files, CSV, LaTeX, plain text, RTF, and Markdown directly from a chat prompt. Additionally, files can be downloaded to device or exported straight to Google Drive. The feature is globally available to all Gemini app users.

Google Illuminate Turns Papers Into Podcasts

Google Illuminate is the experimental Labs tool that converts academic papers into roughly five-minute two-voice podcast-style audio. Generation takes about 30 seconds, with a 20-per-day cap and a 30-day library. Additionally, transcripts are interactive and clickable for jumping to specific moments. Cochrane likes it as an index for triaging papers but pushes back on using it to replace deep reading. He argues that real technical material like clustering logic needs a real read, not a summary by AI podcasters.

Cochrane closes with show housekeeping and a callout to Pocket Casts and True Fans as solid modern podcast apps. Have a great night, and happy June.