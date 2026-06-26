Colliding Black Holes Reveal a Whirlpool in Spacetime #1866

In this episode, Ray Cochrane unpacks how two colliding black holes revealed a whirlpool in spacetime, a direct detection of frame dragging hidden in the cleanest gravitational-wave signal ever recorded. Additional stories cover the James Webb Space Telescope, counting 16.5 million stars in the Cigar Galaxy, SpaceX rolling out Starship V3, deadly back-to-back earthquakes in Venezuela, GitHub fighting a California law that could break open source, and Meta engineering a battery narrow enough to live in a pair of glasses.

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Full Summary

Cochrane opens with a personal update before the night’s lead story. He recently graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Portland State University, celebrated with family in town, and launched a new site at rayc.world. That site links to a final-project study he built on collaborative filtering using podcasting data, hosted at cohort.rayc.world and drawn from OP3 analytics. He also plans to return to the show’s classic twice-weekly cadence on Mondays and Thursdays. From there, he goes deep on a new black hole discovery, then pivots through space, earth science, climate, biotech, open source, cloud infrastructure, and consumer hardware.

Colliding Black Holes Reveal a Whirlpool in Spacetime

Two black holes spiraled together, merged, and sent a gravitational wave rippling across the universe. Researcher Neil Lu and colleagues at the Australian National University found the fingerprint of frame dragging buried in GW250114, the cleanest signal LIGO has ever recorded. Frame dragging means a spinning black hole drags spacetime around with it, like a spoon turning in honey, except the honey is reality itself. Remarkably, the wave changed the distance between your nose and your ear as it passed, by far less than the width of a single atom.

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Webb Counts the Stars in the Cigar Galaxy

NASA released a striking new James Webb Space Telescope view of Messier 82, the edge-on galaxy nicknamed the Cigar Galaxy. Because Webb sees in infrared, it peers straight through the dust that normally hides the galaxy’s interior. Combined with archival Hubble data, the image resolves roughly 16.5 million individual stars. M82 is a starburst galaxy, meaning it forms stars at a furious rate, a frenzy likely triggered when it merged with a neighbor.

SpaceX Rolls Out Starship V3

SpaceX officially introduced Starship V3, the third generation of the largest rocket ever built. The vehicle now flies on the Raptor 3 engine, pushing liftoff thrust to around 20 million pounds and making it the most powerful rocket ever flown. More importantly, V3 is designed to carry over 100 metric tons to low Earth orbit while staying fully reusable, roughly triple the previous version. SpaceX also added in-orbit refueling hardware, the capability that finally makes operational Moon and Mars missions realistic.

The Asteroid Barrage That Kept Earth From Forming Continents

A team led by Curtin University and the Queensland University of Technology argues that relentless asteroid impacts shaped the very young Earth. During the Hadean, more than four billion years ago, the planet was struck far more often than it is today. Each impact dumped heat deep into the interior, repeatedly melting and reworking the crust. Consequently, stable continents formed much later than calmer models assumed, painting a picture of a hotter, weaker, more chaotic early Earth.

Back-to-Back Earthquakes Devastate Northern Venezuela

Northern Venezuela was struck by two major earthquakes on June 24, a magnitude 7.2 foreshock followed by a magnitude 7.5 mainshock. Both hit only about six miles underground, so the shallow shaking delivered its full force at the surface. Tragically, at least 164 people died, and the region sits along the tangled boundary where the Caribbean and South American plates grind past each other. These were the largest quakes to hit the area since a magnitude 7.7 event near Caracas in 1900.

The ‘Guerrilla Solar’ Era Has Arrived

A quiet energy shift, nicknamed “guerrilla solar,” is spreading across Europe. These small plug-in panels deliver power to a home’s wiring via a standard wall outlet, with no electrician or permit required. Germany now counts roughly a million of these systems. However, the U.S. payoff remains modest, with savings estimates of around $15 per month against a $500 to $1,500 setup cost.

Why a Broken-Up Forest Stores Less Carbon

Researchers quantified what foresters long suspected: an intact forest stores far more carbon than the same acreage split into fragments. A hectare inside a large, continuous forest proved about 38 percent more productive than an isolated one. The culprit is edge effects, the extra wind, heat, and direct sun that stress trees at a forest’s boundary. Because a large forest maintains a large protected core while fragments are nearly all edge, planting trees together matters for carbon storage.

Edited Human Embryos Reveal a Surprise

Researchers used base editing, a precise cousin of CRISPR that rewrites a single DNA letter without cutting the strand, in human embryos. They discovered that a protein called NANOG plays a role in early human development that it does not play in mice. In humans, switching it off still let cells form that seed the placenta and yolk sac. The finding argues that understanding human development requires studying human embryos directly, which reignites a thorny ethical debate.

GitHub Fights a California Law That Could Break Open Source

GitHub joined Black Forest Labs, Hugging Face, and Mozilla to push for fixes to California’s AI Transparency Act. As written, the bill could force revocation of an open-source license when a downstream user fails to meet certain obligations, which clashes with the permanent, irrevocable promise of open source. Cochrane pointed to curl and its longtime maintainer, Daniel Stenberg, warning that the rule could destabilize the supply chain on which the whole tech world runs. Instead, the coalition points to the EU’s AI Act transparency code as a saner model.

Rust Opens Its Maintainers Fund

The Rust Foundation launched a Maintainers Fund to pay the people who keep the language’s ecosystem healthy. Backed by RFC 3931, it establishes a funding team and a new Maintainer-in-Residence program for the often thankless work on the compiler, standard library, Cargo, and Clippy. Individuals can donate through GitHub Sponsors, while companies can sponsor there or contact the foundation directly. Cochrane urged any business that depends on open source to invest in the projects it actually uses.

AWS Gives Lambda Its Own Isolated Sandboxes

AWS introduced MicroVMs inside Lambda, its serverless platform. Each session runs in a dedicated micro virtual machine with no shared kernel and up to eight hours of total runtime. The feature exists for the AI era, in which applications increasingly run code written by an AI agent rather than by the developer. Use cases include AI coding assistants, data analytics platforms, vulnerability scanners, and game servers running user-supplied scripts.

Meta Engineers a Battery Narrow Enough for Glasses

Meta built custom steel-can battery cells as narrow as seven millimeters to fit the temple arms of smart glasses like the Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta Vanguards. These cells power cameras, speakers, and AI features in a space most engineers would call impossible. To prevent brownouts, Meta swapped wound electrodes for precisely die-cut stacked layers that lower electrical resistance. Now the company is spreading the technology across multiple vendors and eyeing other wearables.

Polestar Gets Locked Out of the US Market

Starting in 2027, Polestar will not be able to sell its new models in the United States. A federal Connected Vehicle Rule bars cars containing certain Chinese or Russian software or hardware on national security grounds. The painful irony is that Polestar moved production of the Polestar 3 to South Carolina specifically to dodge tariffs on Chinese-built EVs. Because the rule targets the technology’s origin rather than its assembly location, the company is shut out anyway.

Retroid’s Pocket Nova Packs Serious Power for $229

Retroid returned with a new retro handheld, the Pocket Nova, starting at $229 with a step-up model around $269. It features a 4.5-inch AMOLED screen in a 4:3 aspect ratio, a shape well suited to classic games. On paper, it should handle GameCube- and PlayStation 2-era titles, though that remains an early expectation rather than a benchmarked promise. Retroid has earned a strong reputation for high-quality, genuinely portable consoles.

Cochrane signs off with the usual ecosystem mentions: GNC Insider at geeknewscentral.com/insider, the show newsletter, email at geeknews@gmail.com, and modern podcast app recommendations at podcastapps.com.