Claude Science: AI Workbench for Scientists #1868

In this episode, Ray Cochrane digs into Claude Science, Anthropic’s new AI workbench for researchers, and explains why its auditable, reproducible outputs matter more than the AI itself. He also covers Google’s June AI recap, the Pulpie web-cleaning model, the PamStealer Mac malware, a synthetic cell that divides on its own, and the first-ever treatment trial for the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola. Finally, he looks skyward with NASA’s year-long Mars simulation and a can’t-miss July skywatching night.

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Full Summary

Cochrane opens with a quick personal update. He mentions a busy stretch at Blubrry and an upcoming local move, followed by a late-August trip to Michigan with his partner. He also notes that Oregon is at its summer best right now, with flowers everywhere. Then he sends a happy 30th birthday to his sister Anna before diving into the lead story.

Claude Science: Anthropic’s AI Workbench for Researchers

Cochrane leads with Claude Science, which Anthropic describes as an AI workbench for scientists. It pulls together scattered research tools into a single environment and ships with more than 60 skills and connectors for fields such as genomics and structural biology. According to Anthropic, every result carries an auditable history: the exact code, the computing environment, and a plain-language account of what happened. For Cochrane, reproducibility is the real story, not AI, because a result that nobody can reproduce does not count for much.

The tool runs on macOS and Linux, with Windows support via WSL, and Cochrane says he already has it set up on his own machine for his machine learning work. Notably, it arrived during a busy week for Anthropic. The company also shipped an upgraded Sonnet 5, and its top-tier Fable 5 model returned after a brief pause tied to a US export-control order.

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Google Recaps Its June AI Push

Next, Cochrane runs through Google’s roundup of its June AI announcements. A Gemini-based prototype aims to help local councils clear administrative backlogs and halve the time to process planning applications. Google is also backing seven bipartisan bills against scams. Meanwhile, its research models now predict river floods up to seven days out, track wildfire boundaries, and forecast cyclone paths.

Pulpie Cleans Up the Web for a Fraction of the Cost

This one comes from Hugging Face. Pulpie is a web extractor that strips a page down to its main content and tosses the ads, headers, and sidebars. That matters because language models read the web twice, once in training and again at inference. According to the team, cleaning a billion pages costs about $7,900 with Pulpie versus roughly $159,000 with the leading tool, Dripper, and it is open for anyone to use.

An AI Alexander Hamilton Comes to Boston

The Museum of American Finance, a free Smithsonian affiliate, opens a new home on July 3 at Boston’s Commonwealth Pier. Its headline draw is an AI-generated Alexander Hamilton that chats with visitors in multiple languages. However, Cochrane finds it fun but wonders how much of an upgrade an AI kiosk really is over a scripted one.

Arm’s June Roundup: Azure Silicon and Better Mobile Graphics

From the Arm newsroom, Cochrane highlights Cobalt 200, Microsoft’s Azure processor tuned for agentic AI. Two Unreal Engine features, MegaLights and Nanite, are also coming to mobile to deliver richer lighting and detail. Additionally, a small open-source robot called Reachy Mini shows off on-device physical AI. Arm also continues shrinking large language models to fit on phones.

Meta Marks Ten Years of Backing Python

Meta just hit its tenth straight year sponsoring the Python Software Foundation. The nonprofit keeps the language healthy and its global community funded. Beyond funding, Meta supports the developer-in-residence program, PyPI security, and open-source tools like the Pyrefly type checker. Cochrane urges listeners to push their own companies to sponsor the open-source projects they rely on.

PamStealer: Mac Malware That Verifies Your Password First

Ars Technica reported a stealthy new macOS infostealer called PamStealer. It shows a fake password prompt, then validates the entry through Apple’s own PAM system, so it only keeps confirmed correct passwords. The malware spreads via a fake disk image that poses as Maccy, a legitimate clipboard manager. Cochrane’s advice is simple: only download from maccy.app, and never run a script or press Command-R just because an app told you to.

Apple Creator Studio Gets a Suite-Wide AI Update

Apple rolled out AI features across its Creator Studio apps. Final Cut Pro leads with auto-generated captions, edit detection, and an auto-mask tool. Meanwhile, Pixelmator adds Match Color, and Logic Pro gains chord identification plus a full teaching session behind a real track. Cochrane calls that built-in lesson a nice leg up for anyone learning to produce music.

New York’s Heat Wave Sparks a Thermostat Fight

From Inside Climate News, Cochrane covers the backlash after New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani urged residents to set thermostats to 78 degrees. That advice matched what Con Edison, the state’s largest utility, was already saying. Cochrane sets the politics aside and focuses on the real goal: keeping the grid from buckling during a brutal heat wave.

A Synthetic Cell Grows and Divides on Its Own

Quanta Magazine reports a major breakthrough. Researchers built a cell from nonliving parts, and for the first time it grew, copied its DNA, and split into two daughter cells. That dividing step had stalled the field for years. Cochrane credits Kate Adamala and her team at the University of Minnesota, who cracked it with a clever membrane trick.

First Treatment Trial Begins for the Bundibugyo Ebola Strain

The World Health Organization launched the first-ever treatment trial for Bundibugyo, a distinct Ebola strain, amid a serious outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It is the largest Bundibugyo outbreak on record, with about 1,400 cases and 438 deaths, and Uganda is now seeing cases too. The trial tests an antibody cocktail and the antiviral remdesivir. Cochrane also notes the WHO declared the recent shipboard hantavirus outbreak over.

An Orbital Sunrise From the Space Station

NASA astronaut Chris Williams photographed a stunning sunrise from the International Space Station on June 26. Because the station circles Earth so quickly, the crew sees sixteen sunrises and sixteen sunsets every single day. Cochrane points listeners to the full image on nasa.gov.

NASA Seeks Volunteers for a Year-Long Mars Simulation

Scientific American reports that NASA is recruiting for its next Moon and Mars Exploration Analog. Volunteers will live inside a habitat for a full year, facing the isolation and resource limits of a real mission. It begins no earlier than August 2027 at Johnson Space Center. Cochrane admits it is not for him, but calls it an amazing opportunity.

NASA’s July Skywatching Guide

Finally, Cochrane looks up. On July 11 and 12, a crescent Moon lines up with Mars, Saturn, and Uranus before dawn. Then July 14 brings a new Moon, a great window for the returning Comet 10P/Tempel 2, and prime Milky Way viewing. Saturn’s thin ring angle is a bonus through a telescope.

Cochrane wraps with the usual housekeeping and a reminder that every GoDaddy click supports the show. As always, he signs off wishing listeners a great night.