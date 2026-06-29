The $200k Star Wars LEGO Consignment War #1867

In this episode, Chris Cochrane leads with a $200,000 Star Wars LEGO collection that exploded into lawsuits, arrests, and a YouTube crusade. Additional stories cover Summer Game Fest 2026, the first Enhanced Games where doping is allowed, an AI collar that claims to translate your dog, Microsoft’s new in-house AI coding models, an AI-industry letter urging Congress to screen synthetic DNA, and Blue Origin’s New Glenn exploding on the test stand.

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Full Summary

Chris Cochrane opens the show, back behind the mic after a long break. First, he previews a packed rundown before digging into the night’s lead story, a consignment deal gone very wrong. From there, the episode runs through gaming, sports, artificial intelligence, and space. Finally, Chris closes with personal updates on recent travel, a new camera, and a media business he is building.

The $200,000 Star Wars LEGO Consignment War

Chris leads with a sentence he never expected to say on the show. A dispute over a box of Star Wars LEGO has produced a racketeering lawsuit, multiple arrests, and a public statement from the CEO of Patreon. Bryan Mansell and his 83-year-old father, Ed, spent years assembling roughly 780 sealed sets, valued near $200,000. Back in 2023, they consigned the collection to the Keizer, Oregon branch of the franchise chain Bricks and Minifigs, splitting sales 65/35. However, the store changed hands in late 2024, and the new operators allegedly stopped paying and refused to return the unsold sets.

From there it escalated fast. Stunt YouTuber Benjamin Schneider, known as “Reckless Ben,” took up the cause and split the claim into about ten small-claims cases, winning default judgments when the store skipped court. Meanwhile, his GoFundMe pushed past $600,000 and his videos drew millions of views. The company fired back with a Utah RICO suit naming Schneider, Mansell, and others, and Schneider was arrested on charges including stalking and trespass. Notably, Patreon CEO Jack Conte refused the company’s demand to pull Schneider’s page, telling Bricks and Minifigs they could “stuff it.” Eventually, the corporate franchisor parted ways with the store owners, cited gross negligence, and invited Mansell to settle. Chris’s own take: had the store simply returned the collection, none of this would have happened, and the owner “kind of deserved” the heat.

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Summer Game Fest 2026 Unloads a Stacked Lineup

Next, Chris turns to Summer Game Fest, which Geoff Keighley hosted June 5 from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Capcom opened with a remake of the 2000 cult classic, now titled Resident Evil Veronica, bringing Claire Redfield back for a 2027 launch. Square Enix then closed the night with Final Fantasy 7 Revelation, the remake trilogy’s finale, also targeting 2027. Other reveals included a new Spyro the Dragon, the console debut of Guild Wars 3, and a 2027 window for The Wolf Among Us 2. For the record, Fable and Halo Campaign Evolved appeared at the separate Xbox Games Showcase, not SGF itself.

Off script, Chris riffed on the games he is most excited about. He flagged GTA 6, now expected in November at a rumored $100-plus price, alongside new Wolverine, Until Dawn, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin titles. The lineup, he admitted, has him ready to finally buy a PlayStation 5.

A World Record Falls at the First Enhanced Games

The first Enhanced Games ran May 24 in Las Vegas, openly allowing performance-enhancing drugs and skipping anti-doping tests. Greek swimmer Kristian Gkolomeev swam the 50-meter freestyle in 20.81 seconds, beating the official record and pocketing a $1 million bonus. However, he wore a polyurethane supersuit banned since 2010, so the suit arguably mattered as much as any chemistry. Interestingly, several athletes who said they raced clean still won, including sprinter Fred Kerley and swimmer Hunter Armstrong. Predictably, WADA, World Aquatics, World Athletics, and the IOC all condemned the event and will not recognize the results. Chris, for his part, found the whole spectacle more fun than alarming.

An AI Collar Claims It Can Translate Your Dog

A startup called PettiChat is selling an AI collar that claims to translate barks and meows in real time at 94.6 percent accuracy. To be fair, it is no obvious scam, with real funding, a working app, and coverage from Forbes and Vice. Still, no peer-reviewed research or independent lab backs that number. Reviewers called the demo footage “undeniably staged,” and the best real science reads broad emotion, not full sentences. Chris agreed from experience, noting that any longtime dog owner already reads their pet’s body language well enough.

Microsoft Builds Its Own AI Coding Models

At its Build conference in early June, Microsoft unveiled MAI-Code-1-Flash, its first homegrown coding model. The tool turns plain-English prompts into source code and plugs into GitHub Copilot and Visual Studio Code. Additionally, Microsoft previewed a reasoning model, MAI-Thinking-1, on its Foundry platform. The strategy is clear: Microsoft remains OpenAI’s biggest backer, yet it wants to depend on OpenAI less and cut developer costs. The timing is loud, too, since Anthropic just filed confidentially for an IPO and OpenAI is reportedly readying its own.

AI Leaders Ask Congress to Screen Synthetic DNA

On a more sobering note, the CEOs of OpenAI, Anthropic, Google DeepMind, and Microsoft AI signed a joint letter to Congress. Together, they want mandatory screening at the companies that synthesize custom DNA to order. Their argument is blunt: powerful AI is eroding the expertise that once limited who could engineer a biological weapon. Therefore, they urge identity verification, sequence screening, and recordkeeping written into federal law this session. As Chris put it, when the people building the technology sound this worried, it is worth paying attention.

Blue Origin’s New Glenn Explodes on the Test Stand

Finally, Chris closes the headlines in space. Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket erupted in a fireball during a static-fire test at Cape Canaveral on May 28. Fortunately, nobody was hurt and no satellites were aboard, though the first stage and some ground equipment were destroyed. That booster was set to launch Amazon’s first big batch of Leo internet satellites, the constellation formerly known as Project Kuiper. Afterward, CEO Dave Limp vowed to fly again this year, while NASA’s Jared Isaacman pushed to move Blue Origin’s lunar lander onto a backup rocket. Meanwhile, SpaceX flew its next-generation Starship Version 3 for the first time on May 22.

Chris’s Travels, a New Camera, and a Media Venture

To wrap up, Chris shares what he has been up to away from the mic. First, he recaps a hot, sickness-plagued trip to Disneyland in California, then a far better visit to Portland to see Ray. Proudly, he congratulates his brother on graduating and predicts their dad would be proud too. He also gushes about his new Nikon ZR camera, built on RED technology, which he says rivals a Sony FX3 at half the price. Beyond that, he is building a media business with a friend, taking free shoots to network while leaning on directing as his strength. You can find his work on Instagram at @dis.chris.

Chris signs off with the usual ecosystem mentions: GNC Insider at geeknewscentral.com/insider, email at geeknews@gmail.com, the show newsletter, and modern podcast apps at podcastapps.com. He also thanks GoDaddy for over twenty years of support and teases a return to a more regular release schedule.