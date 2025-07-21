Google’s Gemini Deep Think AI Achieves Gold Medal at 2025 International Mathematical Olympiad #1834

Google DeepMind’s advanced Gemini Deep Think AI has reached a milestone by solving five out of six problems at the 2025 International Mathematical Olympiad, achieving gold-medal status. Unlike previous models, Gemini operated entirely in natural language and within official time limits, highlighting substantial progress in AI mathematical reasoning and proof-generation capabilities.

In episode 1834 of the podcast, hosted by Todd Cochrane, the lead story discusses Google’s DeepMind and its advanced version of Gemini, which achieved gold medal status at the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO). This significant milestone was reached by solving five out of six problems in the competition, showcasing substantial advancements in AI mathematical reasoning and proof generation capabilities.

Cochrane explains that the IMO is a prestigious competition for pre-university mathematicians held annually since 1959, where elite teams represent their countries. Typically, only the top half of contestants earn medals, with around 8% receiving gold. The advanced Gemini model scored 35 out of a possible 42 points, with solutions praised for their clarity and precision, signalling an improvement over previous entries.

In describing the model’s capabilities, Cochrane emphasizes that this is not merely a language model but a reasoning model capable of complex computational thinking. The training involved novel reinforcement learning techniques and access to a curated corpus of high-quality mathematics solutions, along with extra guidance on tackling problems.

Cochrane notes that the model isn’t currently publicly available and is being released to only a select group of individuals. He anticipates that further advancements will continue to emerge in AI and mathematics.

After welcoming listeners to the episode, Cochrane shares a sponsored message from GoDaddy, highlighting exclusive deals for listeners. He encourages audience interaction, urging them to subscribe on their favorite podcast app and to visit associated websites for more content and updates.

Next, Cochrane presents additional stories, including a coding contest where a human programmer triumphed over an AI model, marking a temporary win for humanity. He discusses a situation in the UK regarding the government’s potential backing down from demanding backdoor access to Apple’s encryption, which has been affected by pressure from the US government.

Further stories include WhatsApp’s updates to its Windows app, DuckDuckGo introducing a filter to exclude AI-generated images from search results, France investigating X for algorithm manipulation, and amateur radio enthusiasts filling data gaps for hurricane forecasting after a signal was disrupted.

The episode continues with discussions on cyber defense strategies for the US, Tesla’s third-quarter sales incentives, updates from Nvidia regarding the capabilities of their supercomputers, and the implications of fast pairing technology for wireless earbuds.

Cochrane also raises issues involving data breaches affecting 750,000 individuals and tensions between Google and the operator of a large Android botnet. Other updates cover advancements in Windows 11 performance, Fitbit’s ongoing issues, and increasing warnings to Amazon Prime users about phishing scams.

He concludes by inviting listeners to support the podcast via GoDaddy promotions before teasing upcoming episodes and wishing everyone well. The episode concludes with a reminder to engage with the audience and a note of gratitude for listener support.