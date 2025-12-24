In this episode, Ray covers December Tech News! T-Mobile’s groundbreaking Starlink satellite beta promises to eliminate dead zones using your regular phone with no special equipment needed. Also discussed: Japan’s ship-mounted laser weapon with unlimited ammo, China’s record-breaking 387 mph maglev train, Rivian challenging Tesla’s camera-only approach with LiDAR, Google’s Gemini-powered smart glasses, and physicists 3D printing ice sculptures just in time for Christmas.

Cochrane kicks off episode 1854 with a major announcement from T-Mobile. The carrier opened registration for its Starlink satellite beta service. This technology lets regular phones connect directly to satellites. As a result, dead zones could become a thing of the past.

T-Mobile and SpaceX plan to begin beta tests in early 2026. Initially, the service will support texting only. Voice and data will follow later. Notably, the service is free for postpaid customers and prioritizes first responders. It has already proved its value during recent hurricanes.

Next, Cochrane covers Japan’s 100-kilowatt laser weapon test. The system was installed on the JS Asuka test ship. It combines ten fiber lasers into a single powerful beam. The weapon offers unlimited ammo as long as there’s electricity. Japan plans to deploy this technology on destroyers by 2032.

The episode then shifts to high-speed rail innovation. China’s T-Flight Maglev train recently hit 387 miles per hour. That already beats Japan’s current record. However, the goal is 600+ mph using magnetic levitation and low-vacuum tubes.

Cochrane also discusses Rivian’s approach to self-driving cars. The upcoming R2 model will feature LiDAR in addition to cameras and radar. This directly challenges Tesla’s camera-only strategy. The added sensors improve safety in fog, snow, and darkness.

Additionally, he explores Google’s Android XR announcement. This new operating system powers AR glasses and mixed reality headsets. Samsung is building the first headset. Meanwhile, the Gemini AI integration allows real-time assistance based on what you see.

The show touches on running AI locally as well. More users are choosing local hardware over cloud services. Benefits include better privacy, no subscriptions, and offline access.

Furthermore, Cochrane highlights major computer science breakthroughs from 2025. An MIT researcher discovered that memory is more powerful than previously thought. Google’s AI earned a gold-medal performance at the Math Olympiad. However, researchers also found that AI trained on bad code exhibits alarming behaviors.

Japan’s fabric speaker innovation gets attention, too. The technology weaves conductive fibers into textiles. The entire surface vibrates to produce sound. This could transform how we integrate audio into everyday objects.

Finally, Cochrane covers several science stories. A new imaging technique captures flu viruses invading cells in real time. Africa’s forests have flipped from absorbing carbon to releasing it. On a lighter note, physicists 3D printed tiny ice Christmas trees using clever pressure tricks. Cochrane wraps up by wishing listeners happy holidays.