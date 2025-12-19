iPhone Pocket: Clever Innovation or Cash Grab? #1853

In episode 1853 of Geek News Central, Chris speaks about Apple’s pricey new iPhone Pocket accessory, questioning its usefulness and reacting to the internet’s mockery of the product. Chris then shifts gears to tech and gaming, highlighting Steam’s new Steam Machine as a potentially game-changing console-PC hybrid, and wraps up by criticizing Amazon’s failed attempt at AI-generated anime dubbing, arguing that voice acting still needs a human touch.

-Want to be a Guest on a Podcast or YouTube Channel? Sign up for GuestMatch.Pro

-Thinking of buying a Starlink? Use my link to support the show.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Email Chris if you want to get in touch!

Like and Follow Geek News Central’s Facebook Page.

Full Summary

In this episode of Geek News Central, episode 1853, the main topic of discussion is Apple’s new product, the iPhone Pocket, which Chris describes as a three-dimensional knitted sling designed to hold an iPhone.

He provides details about the product’s release on November 14th and its pricing: the short version retails for $149 and the long strap version for $229, which Chris finds absurd. He questions the necessity of such a product, observing that many people already have enough pockets in their clothing and jokes about social media reactions mocking the iPhone Pocket’s existence.

In the latter part of the episode, Chris transitions into discussing the Steam Machine, a new gaming console from Steam, which he hails as potentially revolutionary for gaming. He praises its specifications, suggesting it could outperform current competitors like the Xbox and PlayStation. He highlights its capability to function not only as a gaming console but also as a PC, allowing for flexibility in usage.

Chris then touches on a failed experiment by Amazon involving AI-generated English dubs for anime, simply stating it was poorly executed and ultimately removed. He critiques the decision to utilize AI for this purpose rather than hiring voice actors, emphasizing the importance of human emotion in voice acting

Links: