ChatGPT Unveils App Platform #1846

OpenAI’s Dev Day headline turns ChatGPT into an app platform, allowing users to call services like Canva and Zillow directly in chat, signaling a significant push toward an AI “OS” for the web.

In the episode titled “OpenAI Unveils ChatGPT App Platform,” host Ray Cochrane begins by welcoming listeners to the Geek News Central podcast, introducing the lead story about OpenAI’s announcement that ChatGPT will evolve from a chatbot into an app platform at Dev Day 2025. The new ChatGPT apps SDK allows developers to build plug-and-play apps that can operate within ChatGPT, providing users access to tools like Canva, Zillow, Spotify, and Coursera without leaving the chat interface.

Ray discusses a live demonstration by OpenAI, showcasing how ChatGPT can interact with these apps, using examples such as creating a dog walking business poster with Canva and searching for homes in Pittsburgh using Zillow. He expresses excitement about the potential of these integrations, noting that the functionality represents a significant advancement over existing Google integrations.

Ray then shifts to personal updates, sharing his experiences as he starts his senior year at Portland State University, focusing on a challenging visual programming class. He also mentions updates at Blubrry, teasing a forthcoming change to their PowerPress plugin and promoting their sponsor, GoDaddy, while highlighting exclusive deals for listeners.

The discussion continues with news about the Mesa project, which powers Linux graphics drivers, noting an incident where an AI-generated code patch created confusion among developers and led to a new requirement for contributors to demonstrate an understanding of their submissions. Ray highlights the ongoing debate about the quality of AI-generated code and the challenges it presents for open-source projects. The episode then moves to discuss Google’s new AI-powered tools, Jules Tools, detailing their integration into coding workflows and the competitive landscape of AI-assisted software development tools. Ray underscores the importance of these tools while noting ongoing concerns about the integrity of AI-generated code. Further segments cover updates from Perplexity AI, which has launched a free version of its Comet browser, designed to combine search, chat, and reasoning into one platform. The host expresses enthusiasm for this new release, which had previously been offered at a high subscription price.

The conversation shifts to a significant breakthrough in quantum computing achieved by researchers from Harvard and MIT, who have successfully built a quantum computer that ran continuously for over two hours, marking a notable improvement over previous devices. Ray emphasizes the implications this has for future quantum computing capabilities.

The episode concludes with exciting news from ARC Aerospace regarding a hypersonic reusable spacecraft capable of delivering payloads globally within sixty minutes. Ray reflects on the potential impact of such technology on logistics and emergency response while addressing associated costs and safety concerns

Finally, he touches upon theoretical research indicating that galaxies with high radio emissions could be home to advanced civilizations, sharing insights from scientists engaged in the search for extraterrestrial intelligence. The episode ends with Ray thanking listeners for their support and encouraging them to reach out via email for feedback or questions.

