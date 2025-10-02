Apple’s Scratchgate Uncovered #1845

Dive into Apple’s “Scratchgate,” Google’s new live search AI, Xbox’s handheld Ally with Gaming Copilot, EA’s massive buyout, plus wild innovations like a gaming exoskeleton and a house-printing robot.

Full Summary:

In this Episode of Geek News Central host Chris Cochrane discusses several current tech topics, starting with the recent Apple scandal known as “Scratchgate.” He explains that this controversy is similar to the earlier “Antennagate” incident and revolves around the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models, which were reported to show scratches while on display in Apple stores. Apple claimed that what appeared to be scratches was actually material transferred from the MagSafe risers used to hold the devices. As a response, Apple is making changes to the display units and cleaning protocols to maintain their pristine appearance.

Chris then transitions to Google’s new AI updates, discussing a feature known as “live search” that allows users to share their camera feeds for real-time interactions with Google Search. This development enhances user experience by providing instant answers, effectively acting like an AI chatbot.

He then shifts to gaming news, highlighting Xbox’s new handheld device called the Xbox Ally, which includes a feature called Gaming Copilot that assists players with challenges. He notes the varying prices of the console and expresses curiosity about its performance in comparison to competitors like the Steam Deck and the Nintendo Switch.

Chris also covers a significant development regarding EA Sports, which is undergoing a large private equity buyout. He discusses the implications of this move, particularly regarding microtransactions in gaming.

The episode includes intriguing news about a YouTuber who created a robotic exoskeleton for improved gaming aim, as well as a new robot from Australia capable of 3D printing a house in just one day, potentially aiding in construction both on Earth and in space.