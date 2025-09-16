Remembering Dad and What’s Next for GNC #1843

In this episode on GNC, Chris, the youngest son of Todd Cochrane, addresses the listeners following the unexpected passing of his father on September 8. Chris shares that the past week has been one of the most challenging times in his life, but gathering with family in Michigan provided some comfort. He expresses the difficulty of the situation, recounting the moment he received the news of his father’s heart attack, the subsequent calls to family members, and the emotional conversation he had with his dad over the phone before he passed away.

Chris reflects on the support from the podcasting community, highlighting the outpouring of love and recognition of Todd’s impact through comments on Facebook posts dedicated to him. Chris emphasizes the importance of family and his father’s love for them, stating that this experience has served as a wake-up call for them to spend more time together in the future.

Moving forward, Chris expresses the desire to honor his father’s legacy by continuing the Geek News Central podcast, with plans to work alongside his siblings to reach 2,000 episodes. He reassures listeners that the podcast isn’t ending, but may feature a slightly different approach. Chris intends to carry on Todd’s model of ensuring the podcast remains fun and engaging. He finishes the episode by thanking the audience for their support over the years and expresses hope to continue the legacy Todd built.