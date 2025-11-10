NASA’s Voyager Probes the Mysteries of the Heliosphere #1851

In this episode, Ray kicks things off with NASA’s Voyager mission uncovering extreme plasma temperatures—up to 50,000 Kelvin—at the edge of our solar system. He also dives into PBS’s 25-year celebration of the ISS, China’s breakthrough analog chip 1,000× faster than NVIDIA’s GPUs, and new AI and hardware innovations shaping the tech world. Plus, updates on MRAM advances, AMD’s latest gaming bundle, and Microsoft’s Windows 10 security extension.

Full Summary

In this episode of the Geek News Central podcast, hosted by Ray Cochrane, the discussion kicks off with a lead story about NASA’s Voyager spacecraft and its recent findings regarding extreme temperatures at the edge of the solar system, specifically in the heliosphere. Cochrane elaborates on an article from IFL Science detailing how the twin probes, Voyager 1 and Voyager 2, launched in 1977, have been exploring this boundary. He explains that they measured temperatures ranging from 30,000 to 50,000 Kelvin, described as a “wall of fire,” which is more informally a region of extreme plasma conditions rather than a solid wall. Cochrane appreciates the longevity and ongoing research contributions of these missions.

After discussing the Voyager missions, Cochrane shares some personal updates about his week, including hardware issues with recording his podcast and his academic experiences with midterms. He mentions switching devices for recording and working through technical problems due to an activation lock on his dad’s Mac Studio. Despite these challenges, he expresses excitement about trying out new editing software called Auto Edit to improve his podcast quality.

Cochrane then transitions to expressing gratitude towards sponsors, specifically GoDaddy, for their support, highlighting various hosting services they offer, including affordable website solutions. He emphasizes how listener support through using the promo codes directly impacts the podcast’s continuation.

The episode proceeds to a segment on recent news articles, starting with a PBS feature celebrating 25 years of the International Space Station (ISS), featuring a new series titled “Operation Space Station.” Cochrane notes the ISS’s impressive safety record of zero fatalities and discusses the significance of its contributions to space research.

The next article discusses a breakthrough from researchers at Peking University who developed a new analog computing chip that functions a thousand times faster than high-end NVIDIA GPUs. Cochrane outlines the advantages of this new chip, particularly its potential implications for AI training and other standard computing processes.

Following this, Cochrane mentions Anthropic’s expansion of their cloud coding tools to web and mobile platforms, making it easier for developers to use AI-powered coding assistance. He also dives into prompts for AI research, providing several examples that listeners may find useful.

He then discusses a paradigm shift in RAM technology through a new laser-based technique for controlling magnetic states, leading to advancements in magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM).

The episode continues to cover various tech topics, including AMD bundling games with the Lenovo Legion Go 2 handheld gaming PC, Microsoft’s announcement of free security updates for Windows 10 for an additional year, and reflections on the broader implications of these developments.

Cochrane wraps up the episode with thanks to the audience for their support and encourages listener feedback through email. He expresses hope for a better week ahead and signs off, wishing everyone a great week.