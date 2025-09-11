Remembering Todd Cochrane – Podcast Hall of Famer and Blubrry CEO and, GNC Host

On this special final New Media Show tribute episode, we honor the life and legacy of Todd Cochrane, podcasting pioneer, podcast hall of famer, founder of Blubrry and RawVoice, host of Geek News Central podcast, author of one of the first podcasting books, and co-host on The New Media Show for 13 years.

Todd’s influence on podcasting was profound: from launching one of the earliest shows in 2004, to creating the Podcast Awards, to championing open RSS and independent podcasters. His voice, conviction, and generosity shaped the medium and inspired countless creators.

Joining host Rob Greenlee Podcast Hall of Famer are Adam Curry is also a Podcast Hall of Famer, Mike Dell, VP at Blubrry, and Rob Walch, VP at Libsyn who is also a Podcast Hall of Famer as we reflect on Todd’s extraordinary journey and life, from Navy service to podcasting leader, and discuss his impact on the industry, his unwavering advocacy for creators, and the lessons he leaves for the future of podcasting.