The Future of Smart Homes with Apple’s New OS #1844

Apple is developing a new operating system, codenamed “Charismatic,” to power its upcoming smart home hub and tabletop robot. Blending tvOS and watchOS, the platform will feature widgets, multi-user profiles, and Siri-first controls, signaling Apple’s deeper push into the connected home space.

Full Summary:

In this episode of Geek News Central, Ray Cochrane discusses Apple’s development of a new operating system called Charismatic, which is expected to power a smart home hub and a tabletop robot in the coming years. He cites a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, emphasizing that the new OS will blend elements of tvOS and watchOS, featuring a hexagonal grid of apps similar to the Apple Watch. Ray considers the potential for a more integrated Apple ecosystem in the smart home space, drawing connections to the legacy of devices like Nest and Tony Fadell’s work.

The conversation then shifts to the operating system’s interaction methods, which will mainly rely on Siri voice commands, with touch support also available. Pre-installed apps are expected to include calendar, camera, music reminder, and notes, with a front-facing camera enabling user recognition to personalize interactions.

The episode continues to address cybersecurity issues, specifically focusing on malicious Rust crates found to be stealing Solana and Ethereum keys. Ray explains how these crates disguised themselves as legitimate packages and the danger they pose to developers, highlighting a broader discussion of trust and security in open-source software. Next, he discusses the Rust Foundation’s commitment to supporting open-source infrastructure, highlighting the importance of financial backing to keep vital open-source projects alive. He notes that many companies depend on open-source technologies without contributing enough back to those who maintain them.

Moving on, Ray introduces a FOSS email client, Mailspring. He highlights its unique features, such as modern design, link tracking, and email analytics, which, although mainly useful for marketing, can also help non-marketers with job hunting or managing support emails. The discussion continues with an update on Python 3.13.5’s patch release, covering improvements such as the updated interactive shell and an experimental free-threaded mode that allows threads to run more efficiently.

Lastly, Ray reviews the newly open-sourced Vibe SDK by Cloudflare, a full-stack coding platform that makes it easy to deploy AI applications. He expresses concerns about relying on AI-driven coding tools, wondering if traditional coding’s hands-on problem-solving will be lost.

