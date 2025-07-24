50 Years of Microsoft: How the Altair 8800 and BASIC Revolutionized Computing #1835

Fifty years ago, Bill Gates and Paul Allen’s agreement with MITS for a BASIC interpreter for the Altair 8800 microcomputer marked the founding of Microsoft, profoundly influencing the world of personal computing. This collaboration transformed technology, paving the way for PCs, Microsoft’s global dominance, and the eventual rise of Linux and modern computing ecosystems.

Full Summary:

In this episode titled “50 Years of Microsoft: How the Altair 8800 and BASIC Revolutionized Computing,” host Todd Cochrane reflects on the historical impact of the agreement made fifty years ago between Bill Gates and Paul Allen with MITS to provide a BASIC interpreter for the Altair 8800 microcomputer. He sets the stage by introducing the significance of this collaboration, which propelled Microsoft’s influence in personal computing and laid the foundational work for the development of modern technology.

Cochrane discusses the technical aspects of the Altair 8800, highlighting its modular design and the affordable entry it provided for hobbyists compared to more expensive workstations of the time. He reminisces about his own experiences with early personal computers, such as the TRS-80 and the Apple machine, recalling the limitations of technology back then and how it has evolved.

Cochrane then transitions into the news segment, highlighting several articles, starting with the potential release of GPT-5 by OpenAI. He briefly comments on the difficulties faced in referencing articles for news preparation due to paywalls and suggests considering alternate sources.

Continuing with the news, the discussion includes:

– A proposed bipartisan bill aimed at protecting copyrighted content from being used without consent in AI training.

– Incident reports involving Starlink’s outage impacting users and the security vulnerabilities in various printer models due to hacking risks.

– Alphabet’s increased revenue is driven by AI and cloud demand, alongside Lyft’s app enhancements.

– Updates on various tech developments, including significant satellite launches, daring weather technologies, and Apple’s new service offerings, interspersed with Cochrane’s personal anecdotes and audience engagement reminders.

Cochrane also shares personal updates, mentioning challenges with his home technology, including a full hard drive that affects his Bitcoin node. He highlights recent support received from listeners and discussions on various tech news articles from different sources.

In the latter part of the episode, Cochrane reflects on generational reliance on AI tools like ChatGPT for decision-making and how it affects individual agency. He describes the impact of AI on work efficiency but raises concerns about overdependence, which could lead to potential learning deficits.

The episode concludes with Cochrane offering guidance on securing devices and staying informed about technology trends. He promises to be back with more content for listeners and invites questions or comments through various channels.

Towards the end, there's a reiteration of appreciation for audience support, thanks to his sponsors, and a final call to action encouraging engagement with the show.