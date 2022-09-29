Amazon Launches 11 New Products #1625

Amazon has launched 11 new products leading up to the holidays and their next big sale. See all the details. I will be hosting the Podcast Awards ceremony at 9 pm Eastern tomorrow, Friday the 20th, on all my normal streaming locations. You can also grab the latest New Media Show to glimpse what is happening in the Podcasting 2.0 space I have been talking about.

It’s time to consider becoming a GNC Podcast Insider. Contribute $2, $5, $10, $15, $20, $25 a month or make a one time donation. You can also boost the show V4V and have your boost read live; the easiest way to support the podcast is through the Fountain Podcast App.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.

New Geek Central Discord Channel

Download the Audio Show File



Show Notes: