Putin makes Snowden a Russian Citizen #1624

Dictator Putin has made Edward Snowden and Russian citizen. The traitor has lived in Russia for many years under the regime’s protection. I can only hope that they give him a job in the national security sector, and he also leaks Russian secrets. Congrats to NASA and their successful impact on the Asteroid by the Dart probe.

It’s time to consider becoming a GNC Podcast Insider. Contribute $2, $5, $10, $15, $20, $25 a month or make a one time donation. You can also boost the show V4V and have your boost read live; the easiest way to support the podcast is through the Fountain Podcast App.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.

New Geek Central Discord Channel

Download the Audio Show File



Show Notes: