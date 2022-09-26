Putin makes Snowden a Russian Citizen #1624

Dictator Putin has made Edward Snowden and Russian citizen. The traitor has lived in Russia for many years under the regime’s protection. I can only hope that they give him a job in the national security sector, and he also leaks Russian secrets. Congrats to NASA and their successful impact on the Asteroid by the Dart probe.

Show Notes:

