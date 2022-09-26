Putin makes Snowden a Russian Citizen #1624

Dictator Putin has made Edward Snowden and Russian citizen. The traitor has lived in Russia for many years under the regime’s protection. I can only hope that they give him a job in the national security sector, and he also leaks Russian secrets. Congrats to NASA and their successful impact on the Asteroid by the Dart probe.
It’s time to consider becoming a GNC Podcast Insider. Contribute $2, $5, $10, $15, $20, $25 a month or make a one time donation. You can also boost the show V4V and have your boost read live; the easiest way to support the podcast is through the Fountain Podcast App.
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
New Geek Central Discord Channel
Download the Audio Show File
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$1.99 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$2.99 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider
Show Notes:
- Apple may release MacBook Air, new Mac Pro, and more
- New 8K receivers
- Prime Early Access Sale
- Airlines to give out refunds for busted Wi-Fi
- Australia to overhaul privacy laws
- Walmart arrives on Roblox
- Apple Music is the sponsor for the Super Bowl Halftime Show
- Google fights with Big Tech
- Elon Musk and Larry Ellison
- US Department of Energy has $42 million
- Lego unveils a 6,187-piece “Razor Crest” set
- Netflix is building a game studio
- Apps that had adware on both Google Play and Apple App stores
- CA, NY, and other states take action
- TikTok faces fine
- Putin grants citizenship to Snowden
- This $310,000 all-electric luxury RV
- Fitbit users will be forced to migrate to Google
- NASA will hit an asteroid with a spacecraft
- Checkmate
- UK Police arrest a teen behind Uber hacks
- Artemis launch delayed
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Blubrry | Email | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Email | RSS | More