Artemis 1 ready for next Tuesday #1623

Artemis 1 appears to finally have its leaks fixed and will potentially be able to launch on its third attempt next Tuesday. We will see if our US tax dollars can get this beast off the pad and into space. If so, NASA can redeem itself after being made look like fools the past month or so.
Show Notes:
- NASA and Hideo Kojima
- A cheaper Chromecast with Google TV
- What’s new on Paramount+
- Australia phones cyber-attack
- The first Mario movie trailer
- The state of Florida and the Supreme Court
- Facebook users sue Meta
- Meta could lift the ban on Donald Trump
- Verizon’s rebranded TracFone
- The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act
- Amazon scores big with Thursday Night Football
- Starlink speeds drop
- The FCC and satellite operators
- Starlink internet on rural school buses
- Meta ordered to pay $175 million
- Over 1 million Teslas recalled
- Instagram is working on “nudity protection.”
- NASA completes fuel test
- Uber and Lyft drivers net less than $7.00 an hour
- What’s new on Netflix
- Google’s making it even easier to remove your info
- Charter is only paying $1 billion instead of $7 billion
- NTSB and tech to prevent drunk driving
