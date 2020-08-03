SpaceX Completes Manned Flight #1464

Congratulations to SpaceX for completing the first manned mission and first splashdown in 50 years. This is an incredible accomplishment and now we can look forward to SpaceX being in the human lift business for some time. Tonight we had our first submitted conspiracy theory actually started by one of our long time listeners.
Show Notes:
- 30:55–Walmart Plus
- 32:45–What’s new on Netflix
- 33:11–Virgin Galatic wants to whip passengers across the planet
- 35:59–The 5 best burner phones for protecting your identity
- 25:09–MIT AI system knows when to make a medical diagnosis
- 37:04–Verizon strikes a roaming deal to allow 5G use in South Korea
- See a typhoon swirl and a volcano erupt
- 39:32–Amazon may be facing antitrust probe from NY AG
- 42:47–Virgin Orbit reveals cause of failed May test launch
- 22:37–Bill English dies
- 43:56–Google details its plans for Windows apps for Chrome apps
- 45:11–ADT will sell and install Nest devices
- 47:14–ESPN and other Disney channels now live on FuboTV
- 47:49–Windows by the numbers
- 09:53–NASA astronauts are back on Earth
- 49:28–Ajit Pai calls for “vigorous debate”
- 19:44–Apple uses monopoly to “hold all of us hostage”
- 28:02–Google announces Pixel 5, Pixel 4A 5G, and Pixel 4
- 51:38–Google announces partnerships with 6 more banks
- 53:11–Garmin reportedly paid millions to resolve ransomware attack
- 53:32–Dish buys Ting Mobile
- 12:20–Trump says TikTok has until September 15th to sell US operations
- 29:06–T-Mobile reaches major merger milestone
- Apple wants to turn our iPhones into payment terminals
