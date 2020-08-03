SpaceX Completes Manned Flight #1464

Congratulations to SpaceX for completing the first manned mission and first splashdown in 50 years. This is an incredible accomplishment and now we can look forward to SpaceX being in the human lift business for some time. Tonight we had our first submitted conspiracy theory actually started by one of our long time listeners.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.

New Geek Central Discord Channel

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes: