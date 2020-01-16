SpaceX to Blow up a Rocket #1418

SpaceX to blow up a rocket as part of one of the final tests before they put humans in their capsule. It should be an exciting launch and a big boom. Pile of content for you tonight back in the studio in Michigan on Monday.
Show Notes:
- China lofts 4 satellites into orbit
- An asteroid has been found that orbits the sun
- Apple’s next iPhone Pros
- The best and worst airlines
- The best headphones and earbuds
- Select Audi cars are getting unlimited data
- Check your tire pressure anywhere with this $7.00 digital monitor
- New AI dog trainer uses computer vision and a treat launcher
- Netflix and Chill’d
- Alphabet becomes the fourth trillion-dollar company
- Comcast settles lying allegations
- Trump and China sign new trade deal
- The FBI will brief state officials in future election hacks
- Facebook backs off plan to plaster ads all over WhatsApp
- Apple may have to abandon Lightning connector cables
- US officials ground drones
- Twitter apologizes for error
- Microsoft plans to be “carbon negative” by 2030
- Xiaomi says it the issue of Google Nest Hubs
- NBC’s Peacock
- Nancy Pelosi claims Facebook doesn’t care about the truth
- This startup wants to put a tiny display on a contact lens
- Bose is closing down its stores
- Star Trek-inspired medical bed