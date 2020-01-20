Are we the Aliens #1419

Are we the Aliens a new study is saying that UFO sightings today could very well be time traveling humans from the future. Well if they are I need some stock advice. Good to be back in the New Media Productions Studio designed by Audimute.com. Talk to Kevan and the team there if your studio is in need of some sound conditioning. I want to thank our insiders for there continued support of the show.
I hope you will consider a one-time insider donation and or an annual subscription.
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | RSS | More
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS | More
*** New Geek Central Discord Channel ***
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
Download the Audio Show File
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$1.00 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$1.00 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider
Show Notes:
- 2019 was the second hottest year on record
- Discovery shows early galaxies could have very short lives
- Google Doodle
- New texting scam
- 12 best wireless headphones
- Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos would get behind Andrew Yang
- The best Android phones under $300.00
- Uber and Hyundai plans to develop air taxis
- Huawei signs deal with TomTom
- Citrix ships patch for VPN vulnerability
- Boeing seeks $10 million in loans
- Frontier files for bankruptcy
- Over a thousand electronics went missing
- Clearview AI
- Microsoft suggests 400 million users get a new PC
- Tesla says unintended acceleration claims are “false”
- Are the aliens us?
- The first all-woman Mars analog crew returned to Earth
- Amazon wants you to pay in stores with your hand
- FBI seizes site dedicated to selling data breach information
- New York Times expose on a new facial recognition database
- Dad builds Nintendo games controller for disabled daughter