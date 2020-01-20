Are we the Aliens #1419

Are we the Aliens a new study is saying that UFO sightings today could very well be time traveling humans from the future. Well if they are I need some stock advice. Good to be back in the New Media Productions Studio designed by Audimute.com. Talk to Kevan and the team there if your studio is in need of some sound conditioning. I want to thank our insiders for there continued support of the show.

I hope you will consider a one-time insider donation and or an annual subscription.

*** New Geek Central Discord Channel ***

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes: