Back from CES 2020 #1417

CES 2020 is in the books but the coverage will continue in the months to come with the new strategy that I have employed for covering the show. We delivered 40 hours of content and I scoured the floor for the vendors that I will highlight over the coming months. Your donations to the show are appreciated.
Show Notes:
- The first cookies baked in space are here on Earth
- Verizon delays 5G Home
- Supreme Court rejects appeal in Michelle Carter case
- Get a free Krispy Kreme
- Mark Hamill deletes Facebook account
- 7 billion-year-old stardust
- Tiny living robots made from frog cells
- The complete guide to avoiding online scams
- Google’s AirDrop alternative
- 4 useful Microsoft Word tips and tricks
- CarePredict Home
- Google promises to support Windows 7 until July 2021
- FBI arrests alleged member of prolific neo-Nazi swatting ring
- Apple’s App Store generates $1 billion a week
- Spectrum discontinues home security service
- Don’t trust the US government says states
- Apple launches replacement program for iPhone battery cases
- Trump’s attorney general asks Apple to unlock a shooters phone
- Microsoft CEO says encryption backdoors are a “terrible idea”
- Instacart workers are organizing a national boycott
- Leaked photos confirmed Galaxy S20
- Netflix receives more than 20 Oscar nominations
- 8K at CES 2020
- 5 US telcos vulnerable to SIM swapping attacks
- Visa is buying Plaid