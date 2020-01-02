Do you Publicly Criticize your Employer? #1416

Have you ever publicly criticized your employer? Well, some people are surprised they have received HR letters for doing so and it is coming as a big shock. Well, some folks live in an alternate universe. I am off to CES on Saturday. Live coverage starting on Tuesday 10 hours a day Tue-Thur and 6 hours on Friday. You will be able to tune in here or on TechPodcasts.com

