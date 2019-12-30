Wyze Server Hacked 2.4 Million Records Exposed #1415

We wrap up 2019 with another hack Wyze the inexpensive surveillance camera company was hacked and even worse may show some health data being sent to China. This is the last show for 2019 and I wish everyone a safe New Year. I’ll be back with a show on Thursday and then off to Vegas for CES.

Show Notes:

