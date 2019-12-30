Wyze Server Hacked 2.4 Million Records Exposed #1415

We wrap up 2019 with another hack Wyze the inexpensive surveillance camera company was hacked and even worse may show some health data being sent to China. This is the last show for 2019 and I wish everyone a safe New Year. I’ll be back with a show on Thursday and then off to Vegas for CES.
Show Notes:
- The 100 best Space photos of 2019
- Edge for Android
- AT&T bolsters 5G network
- Nest Cam alternatives
- This $12.00 swiveling surge protector
- 4 important tips when purchasing a cellphone plan for seniors
- Netflix invents its own popularity contest
- What is Visible?
- Google wants to make navigation easier in Chrome
- LG patents a foldable OLED case
- Hydrogen-powered drones
- Google Pixel 4A
- Spaceport America
- Wyze server leak
- Apps don’t provide reliable help for suicide prevention
- Mars 2020 Rover completes first test drive
- NIST digitized the bullets that killed JFK
- Court backs Comcast
- Sonos explains why it bricks old devices
- French court clears social media tracking plan
- China’s alternative to GPS
- KIA Imagine EV
- Samsung shows off an experimental virtual keyboard
- Amazon is about to set up a homeless shelter
- The biggest black hole findings of 2019