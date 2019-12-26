Huawei Financial Tax Breaks Equal 75 Billion #1414

You want to know how Huawei is able to undercut everyone in the telecommunications space. Well with 75 Billion in tax incentives and a cash infusion from the Chinese government it is no wonder. As you have already determined I am not a big fan of Huawei and I can guarantee no coverage of them at CES 2020. Ok crazy few days and then I will be off to CES so get ready for two shows next week.

We hope you will consider a one-time insider donation and or an annual subscription. Be sure to tell your friends about this podcast when you are talking about non-political things over the holiday period. I’ll be back with you on Thursday for another edition of the show.

*** New Geek Central Discord Channel ***

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Pickup Ohana Gear.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat (Mastodon)

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page. Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes: