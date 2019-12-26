Huawei Financial Tax Breaks Equal 75 Billion #1414

You want to know how Huawei is able to undercut everyone in the telecommunications space. Well with 75 Billion in tax incentives and a cash infusion from the Chinese government it is no wonder. As you have already determined I am not a big fan of Huawei and I can guarantee no coverage of them at CES 2020. Ok crazy few days and then I will be off to CES so get ready for two shows next week.

Show Notes:

