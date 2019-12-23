TikTok and ToTok Spy Apps? #1413

TikTok and ToTok are under serious review are they spy apps?. The Navy and Army have banned TikTok from all government smart phones and ToTok has been removed from the Google and Apple app stores as apparently they where spy apps for the UAE. Nothing like a state-sponsored spy app to get people’s attention.
Merry Christmas to all the Ohana.
Show Notes:
- Astronaut celebrates Hanukkah from space
- Lost in Space Season 2
- China prepping for comeback launch of rocket
- Verizon adds three more 5G cities
- General Motors pushes for self-driving car tests
- S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite at CES 2020
- Boeing CEO pushed out
- Cox Communications hit with $1 billion verdict
- Judge blocks NYC’s law limiting Uber drivers
- Electric truck startup Rivian
- Twitter warns of account hijacking flaw
- T-Mobile merging with Comcast?
- Mastercard acquires RiskRecon
- Hawkfish
- A flying robot vacuum cleaner
- Twitter blocks animated PNG’s
- What’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and HBO
- Google’s Holiday Doodle
- Twitter removed thousands of Saudi “state-backed” accounts
- 21 tips for the Chrome Android browsers
- Apple 2019 year in review
- Sling TV gets more expensive
- Pixel 4 updates