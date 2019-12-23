TikTok and ToTok Spy Apps? #1413

TikTok and ToTok are under serious review are they spy apps?. The Navy and Army have banned TikTok from all government smart phones and ToTok has been removed from the Google and Apple app stores as apparently they where spy apps for the UAE. Nothing like a state-sponsored spy app to get people’s attention.

Merry Christmas to all the Ohana.

