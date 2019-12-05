Huawei Sues the FTC #1409

Huawei Sues the FTC to be allowed to sell products in the United States again. This action shows how desperate they are to get back in the game here and potentially compromise our national security by selling trojan horse cheap gear to rural carriers. I really do not have much sympathy for the Chinese on this. You look at their track record and it is not good. Audio only show next two shows folks

Swag Offer / Sticker Swap

New Media Productions

365 N Willowbrook Rd Ste:C

Coldwater, Mi, 49036

*** New Geek Central Discord Channel ***

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Pickup Ohana Gear.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat (Mastodon)

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page. Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes: