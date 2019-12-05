Huawei Sues the FTC #1409

Huawei Sues the FTC to be allowed to sell products in the United States again. This action shows how desperate they are to get back in the game here and potentially compromise our national security by selling trojan horse cheap gear to rural carriers. I really do not have much sympathy for the Chinese on this. You look at their track record and it is not good. Audio only show next two shows folks
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS | More
Swag Offer / Sticker Swap
New Media Productions
365 N Willowbrook Rd Ste:C
Coldwater, Mi, 49036
*** New Geek Central Discord Channel ***
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Pickup Ohana Gear.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat (Mastodon)
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page. Download the Audio Show File
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgeek30
$4.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgeek99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Become a GNC Insider: Support this podcast
Show Notes:
- CIMON 2
- $5 million bounty on Russian Evil Corp leader
- Close up view of asteroid Bennu spewing debris
- 5 new iPhones coming in 2020
- This cool OLED Star Wars Coke bottle
- The best apps for tracking your credit card rewards
- YouTube Music app
- Easily reveal hidden passwords in any browser
- Lyft sued in Los Angeles
- SpaceX 2nd attempt
- Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865
- Huawei sues FCC
- Waymo launches iOS app
- FCC finds carriers lie about rural coverage
- Google Fiber
- DOJ charges 2 Russians with using malware
- YouTube Rewind 2019
- Why the iPhone 11 is always checking your location
- Facebook sued a Hong Kong based company
- Homeland Security does not want face scans
- Apple may ditch the Lightning port on the iPhone 2021
- Disgruntled customer arrested after making 24,000 calls
- Future Apple Watch could track Parkinson’s Disease
- Pacum sucks