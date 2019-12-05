Huawei Sues the FTC #1409

Podcast

Huawei Sues the FTC to be allowed to sell products in the United States again. This action shows how desperate they are to get back in the game here and potentially compromise our national security by selling trojan horse cheap gear to rural carriers. I really do not have much sympathy for the Chinese on this. You look at their track record and it is not good. Audio only show next two shows folks

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS | More

Swag Offer / Sticker Swap
New Media Productions
365 N Willowbrook Rd Ste:C
Coldwater, Mi, 49036

*** New Geek Central Discord Channel ***

Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Pickup Ohana Gear.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat (Mastodon)
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page. Download the Audio Show File

Support my Show Sponsor:
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgeek30
$4.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgeek99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Become a GNC Insider: Support this podcast

Show Notes:

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.