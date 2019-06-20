Container Delivery Saturday #1377

We will see if my container has been put through the washing machine cycle on Saturday. Have my fingers crossed that my household goods have made the ocean, rail, trucking journey with minimal rock and roll. Lots of travel in the pipeline. The show goes on the road on Monday for a month. Lot’s of fun ahead.
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Pickup Ohana Gear.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat (Mastodon)
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page. Download the Audio Show File
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgeek30
$4.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgeek99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Become a GNC Insider: Support this podcast
Show Notes:
- SpaceX test-fires Falcon Heavy Megarocket
- Drivers assume Tesla’s Autopilot offers more leeway
- The 15 best books for geeks to read
- T-Mobile CEO says Sprint merger would take 5G nationwide
- House reveals bipartisan anti-robocall bill
- Trump tariffs on Chinese goods could cost you $120.00 more
- Walmart is using AI-powered cameras to prevent theft
- Google CEO admits that it’s impossible to moderate YouTube
- Apple launches a recall program for select MacBook Pros
- Slack on NYSE
- Comcast is bringing Amazon Music to Xfinity X1 and Flex
- Google confirms it is getting out of the tablet business
- Google Maps is flooded with “millions” of fake business listings
- Oreo Moon Landing cookies
- A rogue Raspberry PI helped hackers access NASA systems
- 7 best pocket drones for travel
- Google One rolls out 99-cent movie rental offers
- This Taco Bell hotel is real
- 5G phones and your health
- Adobe endorses Apple Mac App Store with Lightroom
- iRobot enters the classroom
- Petition calls on Netflix to cancel Good Omens
- AT&T awarded as the fastest mobile network
- Galaxy Note 10 will have physical buttons
- Hacked Florida city paid $600,000 ransom
- Senate hearing to explore Facebook’s Libra Project
- Hopper app now predicts hotel prices around the world
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS | More