Columbus Blubrry Podcasting Studio #1378

Back in Columbus at the Blubrry Podcasting Studio for the week, yes my container arrived and for the most part, no damage discovered beside a few small items that I did not pack properly. Very pleased and I have a large percentage of the gear unpacked awaiting install into racks etc to put the studio back together. Very excited to get that process going once I get back to Michigan. But for the next month, it’s a road show tired and true.
Show Notes:
- Fresh baked cookies will add an aroma of home for ISS
- 6 ways to take screenshots
- What is a keylogger?
- How to keep spam out of your Google Calendar
- California is ready to regulate tech
- DJI denies sending drone data to China
- Huawei’s CFO attorneys ask for US extradition
- Netflix alternative Tubi passes 20 million monthly active users
- How to post multiple social networks
- Alphabet’s Sidewalk Labs unveils “city within a city”
- Microsoft previews “full Chromium”
- Warner Bros. hires the first female CEO
- AT&T sued over the hidden fee that raises mobile prices
- Senate bill about personal data
- A class action lawsuit against Facebook
- Sam’s Club now offers alcohol delivery via Instacart
- FedEx enticing online sellers
- 7-11 can now deliver drinks and snacks to you
- iOS 13 beta and iPad OS 13 beta are released
- Apple says Spotify hasn’t paid 30% commission
- A contest aims to fly openly LGBTQ astronaut in space
- Samsung Smart Thing lineup
- EE fined for unlawful texts
- MacBook Air and MacBook Pro refresh
- You can’t pay your tax with Apple Store gift cards
- Google’s new curriculum
