Columbus Blubrry Podcasting Studio #1378

Back in Columbus at the Blubrry Podcasting Studio for the week, yes my container arrived and for the most part, no damage discovered beside a few small items that I did not pack properly. Very pleased and I have a large percentage of the gear unpacked awaiting install into racks etc to put the studio back together. Very excited to get that process going once I get back to Michigan. But for the next month, it’s a road show tired and true.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Pickup Ohana Gear.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat (Mastodon)

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page. Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes: