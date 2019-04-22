On the Road #1363

The first episode in the new studio and the levels are way too hot. I should have done a test recording prior to the episode. Lots to share here tonight and a quick episode for you tonight. Next episode will be Wednesday this week versus Thursday. Have fun with this one.
Show Notes:
- Earth Day 2019
- See NASA test a swarm of 100 drones
- How waterproof is your phone?
- How to get SiriusXM
- Best Chromebooks for students
- What is Spear Phishing?
- 9 thriving Twitter communities
- If you used this app, Wi-Fi passwords were leaked
- NASA preps mission
- Huawei’s business is doing just fine
- A Model S burst in flames in a parking lot
- The CIA is joining Instagram
- Apple and AWS
- Tesla accuses investor of harassing and stalking
- Russian hackers are highjacking computers
- Luminary
- Google Walkout
- Charter will expand broadband network
- Apple Watch Series 5 rumors
