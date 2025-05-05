Apple’s Legal Battle with Epic Games Escalates #1819

Apple has appealed to overturn a court ruling in its legal battle with Epic Games. The ruling barred the company from charging developers fees on purchases made outside the App Store. The verdict followed accusations that Apple defied a prior injunction and misused legal privilege to delay the case. The judge also referred Apple’s VP of Finance for a potential criminal investigation due to false testimony. The ruling could reshape Apple’s fee structure and App Store control if upheld.

In this Geek News Central podcast episode, host Todd Cochrane discusses the ongoing legal battle between Apple and Epic Games, explicitly focusing on Apple’s appeal against a recent court ruling. The ruling prevents Apple from charging developers fees on purchases made outside the App Store and follows accusations that Apple misused legal privilege to delay the case. The judge, Yvonne Gonzales Rogers, referred Apple’s VP of finance for a potential criminal investigation for false testimony and sanctioned Apple for misusing attorney-client privileges. Cochrane talks about the implications of the ruling for Apple and app developers, expressing hope that it may lead to a more favorable environment for developers.

Cochrane then welcomes listeners to episode 1819 and shares updates on his schedule. He encourages listeners to support the show through the website and mentions his sponsor, GoDaddy, promoting various hosting deals.

The episode transitions into several tech stories, starting with the UAE introducing AI into the public school curriculum to promote the region as a powerhouse for AI development. He highlights China’s development of an underwater station to mine for methane hydrates and rare minerals, cautioning about potential ecological consequences.

Cochrane discusses a budget proposal by the White House that cuts funding for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), reflecting concerns about CISA’s focus on censorship rather than protecting critical systems. He also notes Waymo’s plan to add more robotaxis and mentions SpaceX’s launch schedule delays due to a Falcon 9 rocket mission.

Further topics explore cybersecurity issues, including a hack affecting IPV6 networking features and a warning for Roku users experiencing washed-out video. T-Mobile offers a five-year price guarantee on its plans, while the president proposes tariffs on movies to combat other nations’ incentives for filmmakers.

Cochrane touches on rumored developments like a bigger Apple iPhone Air, scientists observing air pollution from reentering satellites, and growing concerns around social media influencers in Brazil exploiting minors. He concludes by discussing a court case involving Toyota wrongly sharing driver data, the launch of a new security hard drive by IStorage, and the implications of Mozilla Firefox’s dependence on Google.

Towards the end of the episode, he talks about recent news including the shutdown of a leading deepfake porn site, upcoming Microsoft Surface devices, and serious hacks affecting TeleMessage and Gmail. He reflects on the court proceedings involving a hacker who pleaded guilty to data theft against Disney. He wraps up the episode, thanking listeners for their support and encouraging them to reach out via email or social media.