FCC Targets Chinese Testing Labs Over Security Concerns in US Electronics #1818

The Federal Communications Commission is gearing up for a crucial vote on May 22 that could reshape how electronics enter the U.S. market. At the center of the decision is a proposal to ban specific Chinese testing labs from certifying devices like smartphones, game consoles, and cameras—products that must meet safety and technical standards before being sold in the U.S. FCC Chair Brendan Carr warns that some of these labs are controlled by foreign entities deemed national security threats, creating a loophole that could expose Americans to compromised tech. If passed, the new rule would prohibit such labs from participating in the FCC’s equipment authorization process, tightening oversight and potentially escalating existing tensions with China.

Full Summary:

**Episode Title: FCC Targets Chinese Testing Labs**

Todd Cochrane discusses significant news stories in this episode, focusing on the FCC’s new proposal targeting Chinese testing labs due to security concerns over electronics imported into the United States. He opens with the lead story, explaining that the FCC is preparing for a crucial vote on May 22 that could restrict specific Chinese labs from certifying devices like smartphones and game consoles, which must adhere to safety and technical standards before entering the U.S. market. FCC Chair Brendan Carr highlights concerns that some of these labs, controlled by foreign entities deemed national security threats, create vulnerabilities for American consumers.

Cochrane is surprised that 75% of electronic testing is conducted in China and notes the lack of existing regulations requiring trustworthy testing labs. The proposed change would prohibit labs from the FCC’s equipment authorization process if they present national security risks, thereby tightening oversight and potentially escalating tensions with China.

After introducing the episode, Todd thanks GoDaddy for sponsoring the podcast and encourages listeners to support Geek News Central. He then discusses various tech-related news stories, starting with a controversial situation involving Tesla and a Wall Street Journal article that claimed the company was looking for a new CEO, despite the company’s denials.

He covers Amazon CEO Andy Jassy’s warnings about AI, the rapid adoption of new technology, and the introduction of ads in Microsoft’s PC Manager app. The episode moves on to a report about a fallen Soviet satellite, Apple’s warnings regarding spyware, and Starbucks’ unveiling of its first 3D-printed store.

Todd highlights alarming statistics showing that over 90% of analyzed passwords are weak, urging listeners to utilize password managers. He shares insights from Google regarding upcoming updates to its messaging app and mentions the coalition against Apple and Google by various companies.

The episode includes discussions about a data breach at Ascension Healthcare, the return of the game Flappy Bird, issues with the TRICARE healthcare website, and a hefty patent payout Apple must make to Optus. Todd also touches on the smartphone market growth, WhatsApp’s user statistics, and vulnerabilities in Apple’s AirPlay devices.

Lastly, he wraps up the episode by inviting listener feedback and encouraging support for GoDaddy. Todd mentions some technical issues experienced during the live broadcast and signs off, thanking listeners for tuning in and reminding them to return for the next episode.