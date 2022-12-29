Happy New Year Edition #1641

I am back in the saddle for a final show of 2022. Big shout out to all Geek News Central Insiders and those who have jumped to a New Podcasting App and supported the show via Satoshi donations via the lightning network. I also want to say that Kirk, the Executive Producer, has done all the show prep this year extraordinarily. A big thank you to this show’s audience for your ongoing support of the show. Please have a safe New year and join us here starting Thursday the 5th for the live stream of CES 2023
Show Notes:
- 27:27–US House Of Representatives bans Tik Tok
- 11:42–Tech winners in 2022
- 13:23–Tech losers in 2022
- 17:08–10 of the biggest scams of 2022
- 27:42–Stan Lee documentary on Disney+
- 27:59–Twitter went down
- 28:26–Give Twitter the bird
- 29:56–Twitter in data-protection probe
- 30:39–FTX customers files class action lawsuit
- 23:39–12 pieces of advice from Jeff Bezos
- 31:08–Hubble images show stars in the global cluster
- 31:37–NASA ponders rescue
- 32:48–GPU sales hit a 20-year low
- 33:18–NFT sales dip
- 33:50–EV’s in 2022
- 35:32–Amazon begins drone deliveries in CA
- 35:55–New York’s governor signs right-to-repair bill
- 36:34–FTX diverted $200 million of customer’s money, which caught the SEC’s attention
