Voyager Mystery #1605

Voyager 1 has a mystery it does not seem to know where it is. The challenge is talking to the spacecraft which is 14.5 billion miles away and messaging is a 2-3 day turnaround. It’s not the end but NASA has its work cut out to get Voyager back on track.
It’s time to consider becoming a GNC Podcast Insider. Contribute $2, $5, $10, $15, $20, $25 a month or make a one time donation.
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
New Geek Central Discord Channel
Download the Audio Show File
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$1.99 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$2.99 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider
Show Notes:
- Binance resumes Bitcoin withdrawals
- Sony’s $3,700 Walkman
- Voyager 1 mystery
- Squid Game Season 2
- Parents sue Meta
- Astra’s rocket fails
- Google to pay $118 million
- Amazon.com is having problems
- FAA releases final assessment of SpaceX Starbase
- Mozilla for Android
- Adobe releases an open-source toolkit
- Royal Caribbean and Starlink
- Google will expand the usefulness of voice commands
- Microsoft Teams
- Spotify buys an AI startup
- Toyota battles with Tesla and Ford
- Amazon Prime Air in California
- FDA clears Rune Labs to use the Apple Watch
- The Chevy Blazer EV
- How to tell if your security camera is hacked
- The 7 best laptops for working from home
- Galaxy Buds Pro 2
- Crypto.com says it will layoff 269 employees
- Sheryl Sandberg is under investigation
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Blubrry | Email | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Email | RSS | More