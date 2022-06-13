Voyager Mystery #1605

Voyager 1 has a mystery it does not seem to know where it is. The challenge is talking to the spacecraft which is 14.5 billion miles away and messaging is a 2-3 day turnaround. It’s not the end but NASA has its work cut out to get Voyager back on track.

