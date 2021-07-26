Does Amazon have access to your Home or Business? #1543

Podcast

It appears that Amazon may have access to millions of homes, apartment buildings, and businesses by giving property owners as little as $100 in gift cards and free gear to allow Amazon drivers direct access to the common areas of your apartment and businesses. Of course, millions have also been given access through smart devices that control access to your homes. I wonder how many of you knew this little factoid.

Show Notes:

