Health Misinformation on Section 230 Bill #1542

The Senate is introducing what it is touting as the Health Mis-Information Exemption on Section 230 that will hold companies responsible for only putting out or allowing what the government deems to be the truth according to government health officials and failure to do so will result in prosecution and liability. Is this insanity at its finest?
Become an Insider today to get access to this very private, very personal show that will give you complete behind-the-scenes access to yours truly.
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
New Geek Central Discord Channel
Download the Audio Show File
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$1.00 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$1.00 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider
Show Notes:
- Samsung’s next phones
- HBO Max’s direct US subscribers rise to 12.1 million
- Facebook spent $23.4 million on Mark Zuckerberg’s security
- FTC votes to fight illegal restrictions on the right to repair
- The best websites to find used laptops for sale
- Jack Dorsey hopes bitcoin can bring about world peace
- Friday’s full “buck” moon
- What’s new on Paramount+
- Mercedes-Benz says it will go all-electric
- California sues Activision Blizzard
- OnePlus announces $150 earbuds
- Faraday Future
- Major websites hit by global outage
- A woman had to wait 3 months for broadband
- Waymo to open offices in Pittsburgh
- iPad OS 14.7 and macOS Big Sur 11.5
- Motorola Moto G100
- Google expands Android Auto’s beta testing program
- Twitter Q2
- Intel Q2
- Section 230 and health misinformation
- The 7 best cheap tablets
- AT&T Q2
- NSO Group
- Twitter is testing a downvote button
- NASA warns Mars
- LG improves its wearable air purifier
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Blubrry | Email | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Email | RSS | More