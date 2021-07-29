Time to learn Code #1544

16 sites to learn code and give yourself another opportunity to learn a new skill that may come in handy at your day job and or start a new career. You do not have to have a college degree anymore to be a world-class coder it helps but you can get started with only a computer and free training and software
Show Notes:
- Twitter closes San Fransicso and New York offices
- This Ford Mustang Mach-E honors women service pilots
- 16 free websites for learning code
- Every new movie and show on Netflix
- Samsung Q2
- Facebook says it’s trying to strike a balance
- More than 120,000 Ford F-150 Lighting reservations
- Louis Vuitton is making a mobile game
- Google to ban sugar-daddy apps
- Motorola Edge 20
- Scarlett Johansson is suing Disney
- Windows 11 beta release
- Panic sells 20,0000+ Playdate handhelds
- Peacock reaches 54 million sign-ups
- The global smartphone market grew in Q2
- Linkedin allows employees to work fully remote
- Upcoming Android privacy changes
- Robinhood CEO’s plan for the future
- Amazon Q2
- 100,000 dominos into a Super Mario Bros. mural
- Tesla update adds Disney+
- Spotify’s CEO doesn’t believe the platform has editorial responsibility
- Apple will use facial recognition to validate ID cards
- Old Amazon Kindle devices will soon lose 3G access
