Facebook is not Killing People #1541

President Biden has reversed course and said that Facebook is not killing people as he earlier suggested over the weekend. Meanwhile, the surgeon general has double-downed on his finger pointing at social media and wants them to censor what they say is misinformation.
Show Notes:
- Biden blames China for Microsoft Exchange hack
- What’s new on Hulu in August
- Apple employees reportedly push for more work-from-home options
- Rumored Google Pixel foldable
- Google offering Pixel 4XL extended repair program
- Royal Navy tests drones above and below waves
- Amazon Web Services ban accounts linked with Pegasus
- Google delays in-app billing crackdown
- Joe Biden says Facebook isn’t “killing people”
- Tesla rolls out “Full Self Driving”
- NASA astronauts are spicing up the ISS
- Louis Vuitton’s $2,890 light-up speaker
- Warby Parker’s vision test app
- Dish will pay AT&T $5 billion
- Android TV gets new Google TV features
- Uber expands its grocery delivery service
- IBM Q2
- UK vaccine passport app broken
- Hubble space telescope’s function is restored
- US Surgeon General doubles down on Facebook bashing
- Zoom is buying a cloud call center
- Robinhood is looking to raise as much as $2.3 billion
- iPhone 13 SE expected in the first half of 2022
