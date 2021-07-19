Facebook is not Killing People #1541

President Biden has reversed course and said that Facebook is not killing people as he earlier suggested over the weekend. Meanwhile, the surgeon general has double-downed on his finger pointing at social media and wants them to censor what they say is misinformation.

Become an Insider today to get access to this very private, very personal show that will give you complete behind-the-scenes access to yours truly.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.

New Geek Central Discord Channel

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes: