Is Google a Bigger Gatekeeper? #1505

Google appears to be trying to give consumers more information about a website before you visit it, in qualifying the content it provides based on Wikipedia information about specific sites. Being I am not a fan of Wikipedia as it is still individuals’ opinions and write up’s that built that site that can be manipulated. I garner more games being played with Wikipedia entries.

Become an Insider today to get access to this very private, very personal show that will give you complete behind the scenes access to yours truly.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.

New Geek Central Discord Channel

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes: