Robinhood App Stealing from the Poor #1504

RobinHood the Trading app today in my opinion effectively stole from the poor, when it prevented its users to make legal trades on the stock market and in my opinion should be heavily punished by its userbase. They effectively in my opinion handed a lot of money back to the ultra-rich that had lost billions over the past few days.

Show Notes: