5G Gear in Your Front Yard #1503

Podcast

It may not be too long before you find 5G Gear as big a freezer finds it’s way into your front yard to power all of the 5G Antennas in your neighborhood. This is what residents are finding in Houston. The freezer sized boxes are ugly and have often been placed directly in the view of your sitting porch versus closer to a property line. Seems Verizon could care less as well. To add to this Verizon, T-Mobile & AT&T will all have to run their gear and boxes. It’s gonna be getting ugly before it’s over.

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes:

