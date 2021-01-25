5G Gear in Your Front Yard #1503

It may not be too long before you find 5G Gear as big a freezer finds it’s way into your front yard to power all of the 5G Antennas in your neighborhood. This is what residents are finding in Houston. The freezer sized boxes are ugly and have often been placed directly in the view of your sitting porch versus closer to a property line. Seems Verizon could care less as well. To add to this Verizon, T-Mobile & AT&T will all have to run their gear and boxes. It’s gonna be getting ugly before it’s over.
Become an Insider today to get access to this very private, very personal show that will give you complete behind the scenes access to yours truly.
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
New Geek Central Discord Channel
Download the Audio Show File
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$1.00 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$1.00 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider
Show Notes:
- Amazon launches Alexa Guard Plus
- Yac
- Apple faces yet another lawsuit
- BlackCart
- Google Maps will soon show COVID-19 vaccine locations
- SpaceX launches record-setting 143 satellites
- Virgin Orbit
- Verizon prepaid customers can now get 5G Ultra-Wideband
- AT&T may keep majority ownership of DirecTV
- 5G boxes are coming to people’s homes
- Alexa can now act on hunches to turn off lights and more
- Google pledges $150 million in grants
- NBCUniversal and Twitter partnership
- Apple launches “Time To Walk”
- Spotify dabbles in audiobooks
- AMC avoids bankruptcy
- Twitter introduces “Birdwatch”
- Facebook gives researchers targeting data
- Hyundai rolls out adorable customer service robot
- Samsung is reportedly building a chip plant in Austin
- Should you buy a Wi-Fi 6E router?
- NASA will soon have a helicopter on Mars
- Alpha Global Alliance
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Email | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Email | RSS | More