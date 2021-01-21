Wages effected by Remoter Working #1502

Covid has allowed millions of people to work from home and some have even been able to move to new locations which are and have started to affect wages with companies adjusting salaries dependent on where they are living due to lower housing costs primarily. With the requirement gone to have to live close to the employer, companies are saving piles of cash.

