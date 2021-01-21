Wages effected by Remoter Working #1502

Covid has allowed millions of people to work from home and some have even been able to move to new locations which are and have started to affect wages with companies adjusting salaries dependent on where they are living due to lower housing costs primarily. With the requirement gone to have to live close to the employer, companies are saving piles of cash.
- Remote Work and Wage Gap.
- Facial Recognition everywhere.
- UFC Battles Pirates.
- Spotify advertises itself.
- New FCC Chair.
- Beeper Universal Chat App.
- Microsoft monitors your passwords.
- Judge hands Parler a Loss.
- Best USB-C Battery Packs.
- House ask FBI to Investigate Parler.
- TikTok Q&A Feature.
- Apple TV at 3%.
- More Censorship.
- Bitcoin used in interesting ways?
- IOT Goes to war.
- 23k Children in the U.K. get Malware infected Laptops.
- Intel calls in the A-Team.
- Cubesat with Hall-Effect Thruster.
