Google and Facebook in Ad Scheme? #1501

It’s being reported that Google and Facebook had some sort of Ad deal together that gave Facebook preferential treatment in-ad purchasing across the Google Ad network. This will not help them in their upcoming Anti-Trust issues with States and the DOJ.
- FAA approves first commercial drone
- DuckDuckGo surpasses 100 million daily search queries
- Facebook and Google allegedly cut a deal
- GitHub apologizes to the employee it fired
- The extremely huge telescope
- 5 budgeting tools to manage your budget
- The 8 best headphones for sleeping
- 3 social media apps without ads and algorithms
- HBO Max continues to offer 20% off subscriptions
- US game spending smashes records in 2020
- Apple is building in the future folding iPhone prototypes
- 4 good reasons to get an emergency burner phone
- These photo printers you can print from your Android phone
- WhatsApp-Facebook data-sharing transparency
- Virgin Orbit
- This year’s iPhones may have in-screen Touch ID
- Smartwatches may detect the signs of COVID-19
- Microsoft Edge beta is on the M1 Mac
- NASA’s Space Launch System
- Apple TV+ extends free subscription
- Startups at CES showed how tech can help elderly people
