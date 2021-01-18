Google and Facebook in Ad Scheme? #1501

It’s being reported that Google and Facebook had some sort of Ad deal together that gave Facebook preferential treatment in-ad purchasing across the Google Ad network. This will not help them in their upcoming Anti-Trust issues with States and the DOJ.

