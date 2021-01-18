Google and Facebook in Ad Scheme? #1501

Podcast

It’s being reported that Google and Facebook had some sort of Ad deal together that gave Facebook preferential treatment in-ad purchasing across the Google Ad network. This will not help them in their upcoming Anti-Trust issues with States and the DOJ.

Become an Insider today to get access to this very private, very personal show that will give you complete behind the scenes access to yours truly.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
New Geek Central Discord Channel
Download the Audio Show File

Support my Show Sponsor: 5 Best Godaddy Promo Codes
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$1.00 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$1.00 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Email | TuneIn | RSS | More

Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Email | RSS | More

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.