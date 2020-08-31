No Fiber for Hong Kong #1472

Google and Facebook have been told no Fiber to Hong Kong as Hong Kong is now a national security risk with the high speed low latency connection. The US Government determined it would be to high risk to expose US traffic through Hong Kong. The big winner in this will be the Philippines and few other countries.

Conspiracy Theory #1: Mount Kailash, in Eastern Tibet

