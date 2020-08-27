LG Creates Battery Powered Mask #1471

LG has created a battery powered mask with hepa filtering but no claims on what it protects you from. Definitely better than an average cloth mask but maybe worse at the same time as it’s pushing air at you via a pretty big fan and battery. Will we all be walking around like zombies with these in the future.

Conspiracy Theory

–Airplanes do not use Jet Fuel

–Finland does not exist

–Eight Russian Urban Legends.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.

New Geek Central Discord Channel

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes: