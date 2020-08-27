LG Creates Battery Powered Mask #1471

Podcast

LG has created a battery powered mask with hepa filtering but no claims on what it protects you from. Definitely better than an average cloth mask but maybe worse at the same time as it’s pushing air at you via a pretty big fan and battery. Will we all be walking around like zombies with these in the future.

Conspiracy Theory
Airplanes do not use Jet Fuel
Finland does not exist
Eight Russian Urban Legends.

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes:

