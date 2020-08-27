LG Creates Battery Powered Mask #1471

LG has created a battery powered mask with hepa filtering but no claims on what it protects you from. Definitely better than an average cloth mask but maybe worse at the same time as it’s pushing air at you via a pretty big fan and battery. Will we all be walking around like zombies with these in the future.
Show Notes:
- Instacart sued by DC attorney general
- Google Doodle celebrates Alexandre Dumas
- How to check for a car recall
- Best wireless earbuds
- Windows 10 Insider preview
- Virtual power plants coming to apartments in California
- Tesla with Autopilot hits cop car
- President Trump’s social media order
- Facebook is blocking searches for the Kenosha shooter
- T-Mobile’s latest Revvl phone
- Amazon Halo
- Walmart joins Microsoft’s bid to buy TikTok
- 3 men have been charged with leaking movies
- Facebook sues man who sold fake Instagram likes
- HP Q3
- Every US city that has 5G
- The best camera phone for 2020
- Apple, Google and more say they are not responsible for child labor
- LG made an air purifier for your face
- Best portable power stations
- Kevin Mayer quits as TikTok CEO
- Amazon’s first Fresh grocery store opens
- Apple makes COVID-19 exposure notifications an iOS feature
